GAST Clearwater CEO Participates in Panel Discussion About the Future of Water at Goldman Sachs Water Symposium in New York

/EIN News/ -- MANHATTAN, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAST Clearwater, a next-generation water treatment company and real estate developer, announced today that its co-founder and CEO Kevin Gast participated in the panel discussion about the Future of Water at the Goldman Sachs annual Water Symposium hosted in New York.

The symposium brought together water industry titans, industry experts, and global entities, including the leading investors and bankers focusing on the ESG space, utilities, and water, who discussed numerous topics from:

1. Current state of U.S. water & wastewater

2. Future investment opportunities in water

3. Opportunities & challenges in the water infrastructure industry

4. The Future of Water

5. Water as part of the ESG framework

Gast also spoke in depth during the symposium about GAST Clearwater's groundbreaking A.L.T.E.P. (Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process) System that has been dubbed the "Tesla" of water treatment due to its capabilities of treating a wide variety of "dirty waters" with no chemicals, no biologicals, no membranes, and a very high throughput that also destroys PFAS. GAST Clearwater's A.L.T.E.P. system represents an evolutionary leap in the water treatment space that is set to revolutionize and disrupt various markets as a result of its low cost, low maintenance, sustainability, and eco-friendliness.

GAST Clearwater is set to expand its footprint, into other markets including Food & Beverage to Oil & Gas in the near term. Gast was also quoted during the event stating, "Our mission is clear: Water for mankind, one drop at a time. We finally cracked the code and our new A.L.T.E.P. system is a revolutionary leap in technological capabilities within the water treatment space. We believe our next-gen tech will become the gold standard in various industries and markets, especially in the secondary and tertiary treatment process."

