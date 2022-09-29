Submit Release
Leslie’s Inc. Publishes Second Annual ESG Report

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today released its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report. The report highlights Leslie’s priorities and initiatives on environmental stewardship, social commitments, corporate governance, and community service.

“For Leslie’s, ESG is fundamental to our business. Over the past year, we have made tremendous progress on many of our key initiatives, including expanding our eco-friendly product assortment; furthering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and developing our first-ever greenhouse gas emissions inventory. These initiatives, among others, are integral to generating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” said Michael Egeck, Chief Executive Officer and Director. “We realize there is still more work ahead, but we are confident that as Leslie’s grows, so too does our commitment to creating a more positive impact for those around us.”

Key accomplishments highlighted in the 2021 report include:

  • A 40% annual increase in the number of eco-products sold
  • Conducting and reporting the findings from Leslie’s inaugural greenhouse gas emissions inventory
  • Expanding reporting on diversity, equity, and inclusion to include procurement
  • Announcing the transition of Leslie’s Store Distribution fleet of delivery trucks to a third-party operator, modernizing the fleet and improving Leslie’s environmental footprint
  • Launching Leslie’s Philanthropic Council and its four core pillars of water safety and community engagement; diversity, equity, and inclusion; health and wellness; and disaster relief

Leslie’s prepared its 2021 ESG Report under the direction of its Chief Legal Officer and management by its Director of ESG. With input from individuals across the organization, Leslie’s reported on the corporate-wide initiatives that address its ESG risks and opportunities. Leslie’s identified seven ESG priorities that are most relevant to its business and stakeholders:

  • Human Capital Management
  • Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
  • Environmental, Health, and Safety Management
  • Sustainable Products
  • Data Security and Privacy
  • Corporate Governance
  • Community Engagement and Water Safety

Leslie’s 2021 ESG Report is available on the company’s website at https://ir.lesliespool.com/esg.

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 975 physical locations, and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill
ICR
investorrelations@lesl.com


