Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence and Enterprise Performance Management Market Studies

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study and Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Performance Market Study. The reports are part of Dresner Advisory’s Wisdom of Crowds series of research.



The annual reports examine business intelligence (BI) and enterprise performance management (EPM) usage and trends within small and mid-sized organizations (SMEs), with a detailed analysis of how their deployments and views differ from each other and from large organizations. A small enterprise is a business or organization with between one and 100 employees; a mid-sized enterprise has between 101 and 1,000 employees.

The research shows that operations, executive management, and sales are the most important functional drivers of BI at smaller organizations. While all organizations most often target executives with BI, the midsized and small organizations are more likely to target customers.

“Like large organizations, small and mid-sized enterprises prioritize a wide span of business intelligence technologies and initiatives,” said Jim Ericson, VP and distinguished analyst at Dresner Advisory. “While organizations of any size focus on the ‘nuts and bolts’ priorities such as reporting, data visualization, and dashboards, small organizations also have high interest in end-user self-service, and the ability to write to transactional systems.”

Finance and executive management are the most likely functions leading enterprise performance management software evaluation and selection in 2022, tending to focus on business benefits rather than technical architecture. Annual financial budgets remain the most important planning capability.

Twenty-two percent of small and 23 percent of mid-sized organizations state they are extremely successful with EPM, similar to large organizations (24 percent). This shows that SMEs can be just as successful with EPM as large organizations.

“EPM is a well-established technology in SME organizations, and overall usage will grow in 2022,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “No SMEs plan to reduce their usage of EPM, further indicating that it delivers value among those that have deployed it.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

