Introducing Hanzo Illuminate

Hanzo integrates Dynamic Capture Technology and adds Spotlight Search into its industry-leading Hanzo Hold discovery solution to provide legal teams with better access to complex data sources and new intelligence capabilities for rapid insights. 1) Hanzo renames its industry-leading ediscovery solution, Hanzo Hold to Illuminate. 2) Hanzo adds a new data intelligence layer with Spotlight Search to speed understanding and inform decision-making.3) Hanzo integrates its Dynamic Capture technology into Hanzo Illuminate — enabling robust, defensible, and contextual interaction with any SaaS application used by enterprises.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer that develops solutions for enterprise legal, governance, and compliance teams to manage their complex collaboration and web-based data, is proud to introduce Hanzo Illuminate. Hanzo Illuminate, formerly Hanzo Hold, is an easy-to-use enterprise solution that allows organizations to preserve data in place and collect, investigate, cull, analyze, and export dynamic collaboration data efficiently and defensibly—supporting ediscovery and investigation teams.

Corporate legal teams struggle to get insights from collaboration and communication sources like Slack to make informed decisions and manage risk effectively. In keeping with Hanzo’s company vision of providing enterprises with a single source of truth for their communications data, Hanzo Illuminate incorporates the new Intelligence capability with Spotlight to provide data enrichment to collected data. This new feature allows corporate legal and investigation teams to quickly identify sensitive and undesirable content within —giving enterprises a solution to understand the information as rapidly as possible.

"Empowering customers to quickly understand and make informed decisions about their complex data is mission critical," said Julien Masanès, Hanzo CEO. "We renamed Hanzo Hold to Illuminate because the solution does much more than preserve content and place a hold. We wanted a name representing the access, analysis, and understanding enterprise legal teams will get from the solution. Hanzo Illuminate fits perfectly."

Additionally, corporate legal teams face significant challenges preserving complex enterprise collaboration data and other SaaS system content for ediscovery and investigations. These systems often have inadequate APIs or data export methods to demonstrate the correct information, metadata, and context for defensible ediscovery and investigatory response.

Hanzo Illuminate adds the industry-proven Hanzo Dynamic Capture technology to expand the breadth of collection approaches for hard-to-capture data sources. It also provides enterprises with the complete, contextual information necessary for effective ediscovery and investigations from sources that either lack efficient ways to export data or where the available APIs don't provide the needed information.

"We're lucky to work with some of the largest companies in the world. They, like many companies, must keep up with tremendous volumes of data, and having scalable access and intelligence speeds up their workflow when assessing and managing their data risk,“ said Dave Ruel, Head of Product for Hanzo.

Hanzo Illuminate provides enterprises with the following:

Automatic Data Preview of Communication Ecosystem + Early Case Assessment - Previewing Slack and other communications sources structure with Hanzo's Dynamic Mapping technology makes it easy to target collections. Powerful detection and visualization tools aid in the identification based on metadata or file content and narrow relevant datasets for export to leading review platforms.

- Previewing Slack and other communications sources structure with Hanzo's Dynamic Mapping technology makes it easy to target collections. Powerful detection and visualization tools aid in the identification based on metadata or file content and narrow relevant datasets for export to leading review platforms. Single-Point Data Management of Google Workspace & Slack - Hanzo Illuminate allows you to easily create and release legal holds in Slack or Google Workspace without collecting a single file while removing bottlenecks between IT, Legal, and Investigations teams with easy data access.

Complete Picture of Collaboration Data - Hanzo defensibly preserves and collects digital communications – Slack, Google Workspace, Jira, Asana, and other SaaS platforms and internal systems – while maintaining the context of the conversation, including the user interface, attachments, emoji, and metadata.

- Hanzo defensibly preserves and collects digital communications – Slack, Google Workspace, Jira, Asana, and other SaaS platforms and internal systems – while maintaining the context of the conversation, including the user interface, attachments, emoji, and metadata. Rapid Risk Mitigation with Spotlight Search - Hanzo identifies message content containing PII, PCI, PHI, access credentials, trade secrets, and toxic language. Understanding message content allows internal investigation teams or IT departments to locate sensitive information and uncover unwanted workplace behavior quickly.

“Corporate legal, compliance, governance, HR, IT, and data security teams are all interested in reducing their data footprint and degreasing their risk, cost, and exposure, all while improving the utility of the data they have,” commented Ruel. “Hanzo is innovating to provide solutions to help each of these teams better understand what is in their data and manage it accordingly.”

About Hanzo

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Our vision is to provide enterprises with a single source of truth for their complex communications data. Hanzo solutions capture investigations, litigation, and compliance data from wherever employees collaborate — including hard-to-capture sources like Slack, Google Workspace, Jira, project management, collaboration platforms, and internal SaaS systems. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

