KYOCERA AVX ANTENNAS ENABLE WI-FI 6E IN SWISSCOM’S NEW WLAN-BOX 3

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 29, 2022 -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, designed and developed the custom high-performance antennas implemented in Swisscom's new third generation WLAN-Box, the WLAN-Box 3, which can be used as a repeater or WLAN access point to significantly expand Wi-Fi coverage in residential applications.

Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company, as well as one of its leading IT companies and most sustainable and innovative companies. It also has a presence in the Italian market under the guise of Fastweb.

Swisscom’s new WLAN-Box 3 is an innovative IEEE 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E device equipped with 10 custom high-performance KYOCERA AVX antennas that deliver outstanding tri-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz performance in a compact form factor. Designed to be used as a repeater or a WLAN access point in residential networking applications installed in detached homes and large or multi-story apartments, the new WLAN-Box 3 delivers Wi-Fi 6E performance to provide customers with faster-than-ever gigabit data speeds, increased data transmission stability, and a more satisfying connected home experience. It also enables wireless internet connectivity for televisions and can be used to form mesh networks for a more extensive Wi-Fi range.

"The custom high-performance embedded antennas that KYOCERA AVX designed and developed for us allowed us to further optimize our reliable WLAN-Box series," said Marcel Burgherr, Head of Home Devices from Swisscom. “We’re very glad to provide our customers with even faster gigabit data rates and further improved transmission stability.”

“Fitting a total of 10 embedded antennas in Swisscom’s new WLAN-Box 3 was a real technical challenge due to its compact form factor,” said Oliver Pajona, Chief Scientist, KYOCERA AVX France. “The experience, innovation, and dedication of our KYOCERA AVX Europe and Taiwan RF teams helped us overcome many difficulties and provide Swisscom with yet another optimized result.”

"We’re very proud that the rock-solid technology partnership between Swisscom and KYOCERA AVX has allowed us to further improve the value that Swisscom’s high-performance wireless devices deliver,” said Carmen Redondo, Director of Global Marketing Antennas, KYOCERA AVX. “We are continuously investing in the research, design, and development of innovative wireless technologies optimized to enable the next generation of cutting-edge wireless solutions around the world.”

About Swisscom

Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecom provider and one of its foremost IT companies, headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Its subsidiary Fastweb has built up a strong position on the Italian market. Swisscom brooks no compromise when it comes to serving customer needs; it focuses on service and quality and invests massively in the networks of the future. In Switzerland, Swisscom offers residential customers an extensive range of TV, mobile telecommunications, and other services. For business customers, its portfolio includes network, cloud, and ICT services. In Italy, Swisscom's Fastweb offers a range of broadband, TV and mobile telecommunications services for residential customers and a comprehensive portfolio of ICT, cloud, and security services for business customers. Swisscom is 51% Confederation-owned, is one of Switzerland’s most sustainable and innovative companies, and employs around 19,000 people.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

