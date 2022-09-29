Airinmar selected by Cebu Pacific to provide warranty management and value engineering support services

/EIN News/ -- Berkshire, England, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, a leading independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions, signed a new services agreement with Philippines-based low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific.

Airinmar will provide Cebu Pacific with a full suite of support services covering both aircraft warranty management and value engineering. Warranty management services will include the identification, claim, and recovery of the multiple airframe, engine, and component warranty entitlements provided by airframe manufacturers and their suppliers. Value engineering services will include cost oversight to ensure compliance with Cebu’s contracted component repairs and to minimize component out-of-scope flight-hour repair charges. The services provided by Airinmar will complement Cebu’s current materials management activities and will focus on maximizing the recovery of Cebu’s warranty entitlements and reducing the cost of component repair.

“Airinmar’s well regarded warranty management and value engineering services and ability to deliver cost savings and credit recovery will support effective management of our maintenance spend as we expand our fleet of aircraft,” said Shevantha Weerasekera, Senior Advisor / Vice President, Engineering and Maintenance for Cebu. “Airinmar’s ability to customize its solutions to our business needs will enable us to relentlessly pursue new ideas and better solutions.”

“We are proud to provide Airinmar services and look forward to delivering results to Asia’s oldest low-cost carrier,” said Matt Davies, General Manager of Airinmar. “With 77 aircraft in service and a further 49 on order, we are excited to contribute to Cebu Pacific’s growth and success over the coming years.”

About Airinmar

Airinmar has supported airlines, MROs, OEMs, helicopter operators, and military programs for more than 35 years through the delivery of its tailored component repair and warranty management support services, which deliver reduced repair expenditure, improved component availability, and enhanced operational efficiencies. Airinmar is a subsidiary of global aviation aftermarket leader AAR (NYSE: AIR). Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com/airinmar/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) entered the Philippine aviation industry 26 years ago and is now the largest airline in the country with its “low fare, great value” strategy. It offers the widest network in the Philippines, with flights spanning Asia and the Middle East. One of the youngest fleets in the world, its 77-strong aircraft fleet is composed of Airbus and ATR aircraft, which includes its two ATR freighters. For more information visit www.cebupacificair.com.

