New to The Street TV Signs Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. to a 24-Month TV Series

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business TV show, New to The Street TV, announces the signing of a 24-month contract on filming and broadcasting tailored interviews and commercials about Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ("Company").



New to The Street TV's anchors are to interview the management team at Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., with each show airing on New to The Street's syndicated and sponsored televised outlets, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , and on its website www.newtothestreet.com . TV viewers will hear about FLES's business ongoings and fundamentals as it pertains to its e-commerce marketplace business for car, truck, motorcycle, ATV, UTV, and boat parts,

The New to The Street TV's social media team, combined with its television network partners, will reshare media content creating a platform to educate televised viewers and others about FLES. All broadcasted shows will stream for 24 months on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com .

On a schedule, the commercial ads will air on all the New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms, and ads will stream on New to The Street's billboard platform throughout New York City. FLES' billboard ads will run fifteen (15) seconds every seven minutes, twenty (20) hours daily.

Mr. Tim Armes, Chairman of the Board / CEO of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., states, "I'm excited to work with the highly professional experts at New to The Street TV while they begin to market our Company through their national TV media network. We at FLES believe the upcoming televised interviews can share our vision and successes with their large viewer base regarding our two ecommerce platforms, AutoParts4Less.com that we are now in the process of launching and LiftKits4Less.com . The show provides our Company a medium to reach both investors and end-users alike."

AutoParts4Less.com is an enterprise level automotive marketplace offering a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform from multiple sellers to provide buyers many parts options at lower prices.

LiftKits4less.com offers a unique e-commerce experience for those seeking custom parts and accessories for jeeps, trucks, and other recreational products.

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV , states, "I am excited to have Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. on the show for a 24-month TV series. Their business model in providing vehicle parts through comprehensive e-commerce platforms should excite our viewers. The history and storyline at FLES are intriguing, and the New to The Street TV's dedicated professional staff looks forward to producing and distributing information about their corporate ongoings."

New to The Street's TV interviews with Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. management, airing on Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV "To Be Announced."

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES):

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts ecommerce site LiftKits4less.com , for trucks and jeeps which they have operated for approximately 7 years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com , a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform. The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the U.S. and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

