NRC Health Announces Sponsorship of Creative Learning Event Series Hosted by the Society for Participatory Medicine

Year-Long, Four-Part Event Series Aims to Accelerate the Participatory Medicine Movement to Foster Deeper Patient-Provider Relationships

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading partner in building Human Understanding through personalized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights, today announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Creative Learning Event Series hosted by the Society for Participatory Medicine (SPM). The year-long, four-part series aims to empower and embolden patients, healthcare professionals, and caregivers to create a more equitable healthcare environment.



Participatory Medicine is an industry movement that enables collaborative communication and information sharing among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. The Society realizes this mission by creating communities, connecting institutional and individual stakeholders, educating, and advocating for change. Together with its partners, SPM envisions a time when patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals will listen to each other, respect one another, share information responsibly, promote curiosity, and work together as a team.

“NRC Health is delighted to support the Society for Participatory Medicine’s inspired vision to foster true collaboration between patients and health professionals,” said Dr. Gregory Makoul, Chief Transformation Officer at NRC Health. “It is entirely consistent with our Human Understanding mission – this series will highlight how focusing on what matters enhances the experience and delivery of care for everyone involved.”

As a Flagship Sponsor of the Creative Learning Event series, NRC Health is committed to the Society’s focus to deliver learning experiences that reimagine the dynamics of healthcare and drive change in the industry. The first session of the four-part series takes place on October 20, 2022, at Brown Advisory in Boston, and will explore access and equity in underserved communities. Follow-on sessions in Portland, San Francisco, and Miami will dive deep into topics like consumers’ role in participatory medicine, participatory medicine in palliative care, as well as how the manifesto relates to chronic disease.

“We are excited to have NRC Health join the 2022 Conference Program as a sponsor in our Creative Learning Event Series,” said Dr. Danny Sands, Chief Advocacy Officer at Society for Participatory Medicine. “NRC Health’s commitment to achieving Human Understanding is essential to the work we do to create healthcare practices that foster collaborative relationships with patients and put patient experience and wellbeing at the forefront of care.”

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

About the Society for Participatory Medicine

Created by a passionate group of professionals, caregivers and patients with a vision to start a movement to transform the culture of healthcare, The Society for Participatory Medicine (SPM) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit membership organization devoted to promoting the concept of participatory medicine, a movement that enables collaborative communication and information sharing among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. SPM does this by creating communities, connecting institutional and individual stakeholders, educating, and advocating for change. We envision a time when patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals will listen to each other, respect one another, share information responsibly, promote curiosity, and work together as a team.

