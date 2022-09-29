Rumble’s Subscription Product ‘Locals’ Launches ‘Content+’ for Movies, Specials, and Other On-Demand Content

Launching Content+ on Locals represents a significant milestone in expanding tools for its creators

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced that its subscription-based community platform, Locals, has opened its Content+ feature to all communities on the platform after a successful beta program with several films.



Content+ allows creators to monetize movies, specials, and other on-demand content. For Locals, Content+ adds a new revenue stream for creators, and it can be used to add value for paying supporters. Creators can choose to offer Content+ as a stand-alone purchase or include it as a perk for annual subscribers.

“On Locals, I was able to distribute my movie independently, without the control of Big Tech or legacy media networks,” said Dinesh D’Souza, filmmaker and content creator. “The results proved that selling movies on Locals is a gamechanger. This is the future for independent creators.”

“Supporting creative independence is core to our values. We are excited to offer creators a new way to monetize their content. Now creators can start their own separate line of on-demand content,” said Assaf Lev, President of Locals. “After watching a movie or special, the first thing people want to do is talk about it. The Locals community provides the immediate place for that discussion, and the community becomes more enticing for others to join,” he continued.

ABOUT RUMBLE

