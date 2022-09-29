Jamf Publishes Inaugural Purpose & Impact Report

Jamf’s first-ever Purpose and Impact Report details the way the company is empowering its employees, customers and communities

“Since we began operations two decades ago, Jamf has had a passion for empowering people by simplifying work and helping communities to thrive,” said Dean Hager, Chief Executive Officer at Jamf. “As we continue to expand our business, we are committed to being a company where our employees can continue bringing their full self to work, customers can continue relying on our services, communities can keep growing with us, and the environment does not get overly burdened by our operations. By providing a window into our ongoing actions and a foundation for further progress, our first Purpose and Impact Report is a pivotal step toward this commitment.”

Among the many ESG initiatives this report covers, key highlights include:



Jamf offers a platform that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy - helping organizations provide technology that employees love and organizations can trust. The Jamf Community team helps strengthen customer relationships and provides customers with resources through a combination of the world’s largest online community of Apple admins, called Jamf Nation, a customer advocacy program known as Jamf Heroes, a customer advisory board, and virtual and in-person events such as the annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC). Environmental Responsibility- In recent years, Jamf has taken a proactive stance in reducing its impact on the environment. From partnering with cloud providers that integrate sustainability into their data center management, enlisting a tool to keep track of company emissions, to offsetting 2,222 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Jamf also provides environmentally responsible options, such as encouraging employees to work where they work best, thus eliminating the need for a daily commute to the office. For employees choosing to commute, Jamf subsidizes public transportation at its largest office, provides bicycle storage, and recycles e-waste. By also engaging internal and external guest speakers, Jamf creates awareness to continue fostering eco-friendly behavior within the company and individually.



The full report summarizes the company’s activities across four interconnected stakeholders, including our people, customers, communities, and the environment, plus our governance and guiding principles. It is available for download at www.jamf.com/corporate-responsibility .

