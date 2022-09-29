Following Pandemic, Woof Woof the Shadow Pup Shines a Spotlight on Social-Emotional Learning Through the Arts

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two and a half years living through a global pandemic, there is no better time to give families a theater experience that makes an impact on children's mental health. With concept driven by Yale Child Psychologist, Dr. Nancy Close, Woof Woof the Shadow Pup highlights the theme of sharing our feelings in the incredible world of shadow dance. "The pandemic has wreaked havoc on our social connections and has caused many big feelings to come up," said Dr. Nancy Close. "This show inspires kids to share their feelings with a shadow dog, Woof Woof. They have so much fun calling out to Woof Woof in the show and watching him appear through the dancers' magical shadow transformation." Woof Woof the Shadow Pup performs at the Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield University on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5:00 p.m.

This show brings together the power of storytelling, shadow dance, artful video projections, and mesmerizing puppetry. Woof Woof delivers a positive message that benefits children's social-emotional learning and is entertaining for both children, parents, and grandparents. It builds an emotional bond in families and helps children to talk about their feelings. "We think it's the ultimate compliment when families tell us that their kids ask to play Woof Woof at home because we know we've made a lasting impact in the lives of these young children!"

Dr. Nancy Close and creative director Becca Winter, an intergenerational family duo, have combined their talents as professional women and parents to bring the healing power of play and imagination into the hearts and minds of families. The production features original music by Emmy-winning composer of Blue's Clues and Peg + Cat, J. Walter Hawkes. American Idol star Kat Edmonson narrates and America's Got Talent Finalist Becca Winter and Hamilton Tour Dance Supervisor Alessandra Marconi created the choreography. The stunning projection design was hand-drawn by artist Katherine Freer and the illuminating firefly puppets were crafted by the Puppet Kitchen.

The story of the show follows Little Lucy, who faces big feelings in her day and doesn't have the words to express herself. But with the help of her dad and a flashlight, they discover Woof Woof the Shadow Pup, who helps Lucy speak from the heart and share all of her emotions. Lucy finds action-packed adventure in magical worlds filled with enchanted castles, rocket ships, and zany zoo animals. Woof Woof the Shadow Pup illuminates the importance of understanding and acknowledging the emotional life of young children. This inspiring story is an invitation for families to experience shadow play at home and in the magical world of shadow theater: wondrous worlds where adventure and possibility are never-ending.

Saturday, October 8, at 5:00 p.m.

Quick Center for the Arts

1073 N Benson Rd, Fairfield, CT

$20-$50

To Buy Tickets: woofwoofshadow.com

Woof Woof the Shadow Pup Preview

