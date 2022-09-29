Submit Release
Stericycle to Present at Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in November

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and well-being and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Waste Management


