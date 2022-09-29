RFPIO Provides Enterprise Response Management Platform to Nuveen

RFPIO will support Nuveen’s global investment RFPs and provide automated due diligence questionnaires for timely and accurate responses

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 29, 2022 -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been selected by Nuveen , a leading global investment manager, to provide enterprise-wide response management solutions. Nuveen will leverage RFPIO's AI features along with accessible historical content to increase efficiency and effectiveness during the evaluation phase of proposal management.



Nuveen will utilize RFPIO’s built-in automation and collaboration tools as well as its knowledge bank to enable its team of RFP writers to respond to proposals smarter, faster and better. With access to historical content in addition to new content, proposal managers will be able to create more high-quality proposals as well.

As a diversified investment manager across the spectrum in nearly every asset class – debt, equities and real assets, in public and private markets, each quarter Nuveen reports to customers on how their investments are doing. Nuveen will be leveraging RFPIO’s due diligence questionnaire (DDQ) capabilities for quick and accurate reporting. Utilizing RFPIO’s AI-enabled responses management software, Nuveen will be assured that documents and questionnaires are properly governed and meet all compliance standards.

“As we continue to grow, the number of RFPs and DDQs we respond to continues to increase,” said Guy Prochilo, Senior Managing Director and Head of Global Client Services at Nuveen. “We chose RFPIO because we wanted to work with an organization that is an innovator in the proposal software industry, and the company’s robust solutions will help us be a market leader in proposal management.”

The addition of this global investment manager as a customer highlights RFPIO’s growing expansion into a multitude of industries including the financial services field and builds off of its recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America in the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List .

Obtaining a new customer in the investment sector aligns well with RFPIO’s acquisition earlier this year of InHub, a leading RFx management solution for the investment community. With RFPIO, investment companies can proactively review and respond to RFPs and make better investment and procurement decisions.”

“For growing companies, proposal management and DDQs become challenging as there is an avalanche of documentation they must weed through to get what they need,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and cofounder of RFPIO. “At RFPIO, we want to enable teams to do their best work and we are consistently improving our technology to address new pain points our customers face with response management to make the process more frictionless and streamlined from the onset.”

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software and the industry's first AI-enabled RFP software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to manage responses to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, Security Questionnaires, and DDQs. Through robust and bi-directional integrations, with an open API, teams can connect their people and improve content quality and accessibility — enabling collaboration without boundaries. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 3o Jun 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com .

Media Contact: Sasha Dookhoo rfpio@crenshawcomm.com