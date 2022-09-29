Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie Announce Partnership to Expand Audience Offerings With Upcoming Artistic and Philanthropic Activations

The contemporary artist and leading motorsports video game publisher collaborate with Live Fast Motorsports for upcoming NASCAR Cup Series and charity events

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) , a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today its partnership with contemporary artist Frankie Zombie . The partnership, done in collaboration with Live Fast Motorsports , will see a series of charity activations and a custom-made, stock-car paint scheme for the No. 78 Ford Mustang.



The Frankie Zombie-designed custom paint scheme will be showcased and driven by BJ McLeod during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 on October 23rd at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Prior to watching McLeod race in the custom wrapping, fans will be able to download the paint scheme as part of the NASCAR 21: Ignition Victory Edition, 2022 Throwback Pack DLC, Season Pass 2 and Season Pass Complete for Xbox, PlayStation and PC through the Steam store. Players that purchase NASCAR 21: Ignition Victory Edition, Season Pass 2 or Season Pass Complete will have access to the custom-designed scheme on October 6, weeks before the car hits the track in real life.

In addition to designing the custom wrap for the NASCAR Cup Series race, Zombie will be appearing at a series of in-person, live painting events during the weekends of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (October 8th and 9th) and the aforementioned Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 22nd and 23rd). At the events, two additional car hoods with custom-designed wrappings done by Zombie will be raffled off for charity, with the proceeds going to Speedway Children’s Charity and the NASCAR Foundation, a leading charity that works to improve the lives of children who need it most in the NASCAR communities, through the Speediatrics Children's Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Frankie Zombie, as it will push our philanthropic efforts forward, pay respect to the art community and provide a new way for our community to interact with the sport,” said Jay Pennell, Brand Manager, NASCAR at Motorsport Games. “It is an ongoing priority for Motorsport Games to take new approaches in expanding our audience offerings and events and we feel Frankie is the perfect person to help bridge fans together through crossover appeal. Frankie is a one-of-a-kind artist, and we hope this upcoming initiative will not only welcome a new community into the Motorsport Games ecosystem, but give our pre-existing fans even more unique and creative elements to our in-person activations and game offerings.”

“Converting a NASCAR stock car into a piece of art is not something you would typically see nor expect, and as a lifelong fan of racing, I cannot wait to see the design putting in 400 laps of racing,” said Frankie Zombie. “I’m excited to partner with Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports to bring these paint schemes to life for fans and help them gain a new appreciation for art and vice versa. I encourage everyone to come to the live painting events to be a part of some great initiatives for charity.”

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Games news, visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. RFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering Formula 1™ centers through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the timing, participants and expected benefits of the activations, such as expanding the Company’s audience offerings and events, welcoming a new community into the Motorsport Games ecosystem, and giving the Company’s pre-existing fans even more unique and creative elements to its in-person activations and game offerings. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: difficulties, delays in or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and expected benefits of the activations, such as due to unexpected changes in the event participants, as well as less than anticipated participation in the activations. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2022, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure:

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website ( ir.motorsportgames.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Press:

ASTRSK PR

motorsportgames@astrskpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/714df437-1ea4-412f-9b6d-108858d26757

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbf0bbda-17da-4d49-89cf-c4500483b666