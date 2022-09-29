Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of a New Franchise in Rio Grande Valley, Texas

The opening of the Rio Grande Valley franchise will aid the community in the humane removal of area-common critters such as raccoons, snakes, rabbits, armadillos, bats and more.

/EIN News/ -- HARLINGEN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Rio Grande Valley (“the Valley”), Texas, today. Owned and operated by franchisee, Weston Pawelek, who has spent over ten years in the Texas animal removal business, the new location will serve the Brooks, Cameron, Duval, Hidalgo, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Starr, Webb, Willacy and Zapata counties.

“Our primary mission is to support the community through our expert services to customers while providing exciting jobs to area residents who are looking for an electrifying work experience,” said Weston Pawelek, Franchise Owner of Critter Control of Rio Grande Valley. “While it never gets quite cool enough in The Valley to slow the presence of any one animal down too much, there are plenty of nuisance wildlife issues that fluctuate throughout the seasons, causing damage and danger to area residents’ properties that we aim to handle with care and compassion.”

The Valley, which borders Mexico, is home to vast grasslands, wetlands, forests and prairies, making it a suitable habitat for an expansive variety of wildlife looking to infiltrate the homes of local residents, which commonly includes raccoons in attics, snakes in yards and opossums under houses. The area is also considered to be a subtropical climate, leading to warm winters that attract many migratory species, most notably, bats.

“Weston has worked in this business for over a decade, and that experience, along with his deep knowledge of the area, will prove to be essential while serving the Valley’s residents,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “The Valley is home to an incredibly unique ecosystem that fosters a diverse variety of nuisance wildlife removal demands throughout the year. The Critter Control team couldn’t be more confident of Weston’s ability to handle it all.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.



Critter Control of Rio Grande Valley will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00am – 5:00pm, along with Saturdays from 7:00am - 12:00pm. The franchise will be closed on Sundays but is prepared for emergency services 24 hours a day. Residents in need of immediate assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (361) 247-4248 and https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/texas/rio-grande-valley .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.