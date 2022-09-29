Deep Brain Stimulation Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 9.55% Forecast by 2028
The deep brain stimulation market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.55% in the forecast periodNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Research Report is an expert's analysis which mainly includes Companies, Product type, Distribution channel, Application etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, and investment, forecast. Deep Brain Stimulation Market research covers impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. Deep Brain Stimulation Market has been prepared by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.
The deep brain stimulation market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.55% in the forecast period. Data Bridge Market Research report on deep brain stimulation market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in prevalence of Parkinson’s disease globally is escalating the growth of deep brain stimulation market.
Market Summary: -
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) refers to a device used for the purpose of providing electrical incitement to some areas of the brain to control the movement. They are extensively utilized to treat diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, chronic pain, central pain syndrome, epilepsy and obsessive compulsive disorder among others.
The rise in the rate of patients suffering from involuntary movements related to Parkinson’s disease, dystonia and multiple sclerosis acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of deep brain stimulation market. The increase in inclination towards minimally invasive procedures owning to improved patient outcomes and the growth in demand for the deep brain stimulation surgery as it assists in reducing the symptoms of stiffness, slowness and walking problems caused by neurological diseases accelerate the deep brain stimulation market growth.
The increase in recommendations to patients who are unable to respond to medicines for at least five years and the rise in need for the incorporation of long-term solutions such as deep brain stimulators further influence the deep brain stimulation market. Additionally, high mortality rate, growth in awareness about the massive neurological disease burden, improving healthcare infrastructure and surge in healthcare expenditure positively affect the deep brain stimulation market. Furthermore, technological advancements in deep brain stimulation technologies extend profitable opportunity to the deep brain stimulation market players in the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the Deep Brain Stimulation market are:
Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cyberonics, Inc., Nevro Corp., NeuroSigma, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Neuronetics, ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Zynex Medical, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., MicroTransponder Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
