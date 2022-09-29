The Election of Doreen Bogdan-Martin as Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union

I congratulate Doreen Bogdan-Martin on her historic election to serve as the next Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This outcome reflects a broad endorsement by member states of Ms. Bogdan-Martin’s vision for universal connectivity, digital empowerment, and leadership at the ITU that is innovative, collaborative, and inclusive. With her election, the ITU itself has become more inclusive and representative, as Ms. Bogdan-Martin is the first woman elected as Secretary-General in the Union’s 157-year history.

The United States strongly supports the ITU’s vision and looks forward to working with Ms. Bogdan-Martin to close the digital divides, connect the 2.7 billion people who remain without reliable access to the Internet, and chart a course for the ITU that expands cooperation among all relevant stakeholders. That kind of cooperation is the central purpose of the ITU, and it is vital to fostering the connectivity and interoperability of the world’s telecommunications networks.

U.S. support for Ms. Bogdan-Martin’s campaign reflects a renewed determination by the United States to ensure that international organizations are well-run, responsive to their memberships, and accountable for their performances. We have made clear since the earliest days of the Administration that American leadership in multilateral venues, including the United Nations, is crucial to ensuring the international community is best positioned to address our shared challenges. Today’s outcome at the International Telecommunication Union supports that objective.