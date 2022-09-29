Surgical Imaging Market By Technology, Analysis,Application, Growth, Trends, Regions, Type, Key Players and Forecast
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Surgical Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Innovative product expansion as well as company acquisitions by the major market players:
In September 2019, Smith & Nephew announced the availability of “LENS 4K Surgical Imaging System”, with the system consisting of camera control unit, camera head including an integrated light source, image management solutions and tablet applications to provide end-to-end 4K imaging during a surgical procedure. The product has been developed to introduce better integration and management solutions while also involving data capturing management services for surgical imaging.
In September 2019, Stryker announced that they had agreed for the acquisition of Mobius Imaging, LLC along with their sister company GYS Tech, LLC for an approximate acquisition valuation of USD 370 million and USD 130 million dependent on company milestones. This acquisition will enable better offerings for Stryker in terms of imaging and implant solutions for the spine.
The market is segmented on the basis of technology as image intensifier c-arms and FPD c-arms. Application has been segmented into orthopedic & trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries and other applications. Product has been segmented as mobile c-arms, mini c-arm, endoscopy, laparoscopy, angiography, surgical navigation systems and others. Modality has been categorized as MRI, X-Ray, computed tomography, optical, nuclear imaging and ultrasound. End user has been segmented as hospitals, clinics and others.
Global Surgical Imaging Market Analysis and Size
The market for surgical imaging is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Chronic disorders including cardiovascular disease, are frequently linked to the aging process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, killing 17.9 million people each year. Strokes and heart attacks account for four out of every five cardiovascular deaths, with one-third of deaths occurring before the age of 70. Hence, an increase in the frequency of chronic diseases led to the introduction of surgical imaging in the market.
Prior to and during surgical procedures, surgical imaging is used to view internal images of the body, including bones and organs. It encompasses fluoroscopy, ultrasound, X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic resonance (MR) guided radiation therapy, and radionuclide methods, among other medical modalities. Surgical imaging has grown in popularity among surgeons over the years because it allows them to conduct complex surgical procedures with greater ergonomics, efficiency, and safety.
Some of the major players operating in the surgical imaging market are:
Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)
CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)
General Electric (US)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Hologic, Inc. (US)
Medtronic (Ireland)
CONMED Corporation (US)
NDS Surgical Imaging (Florida)
Carestream Health (US)
Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)
Eurocolumbus s.r.l. (Italy)
OrthoScan Inc. (US)
BPL Medical Technologies (India)
Basler AG (Germany)
Surgical Imaging Associates LLC (US)
Barco (Belgium)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Agilent Technologies, Inc.(US)
Cook (US)
Surgical Imaging Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, high cholesterol, and osteoporosis will propel the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Rise in the number of geriatric population
The number of persons aged 60 and up has consistently increased over time due to rising life expectancy. The worldwide geriatric population will grow from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations Database on World Population Ageing 2020. Geriatric people have the highest risk of suffering from chronic diseases, increasing the demand for the surgical imaging market.
Furthermore, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will act as major factor influencing the growth of the surgical imaging market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising level of disposable income are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the surgical imaging market. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the continuously changing lifestyle of people are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of surgical imaging market.
Opportunities
Technological advancement
Moreover, the rising adoption rate of advanced technologies will provide beneficial opportunities for the surgical imaging market growth.
Moreover, growing demand for data-integrated imaging systems, rising medical tourism and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the surgical imaging market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges Global Surgical Imaging Market
High cost associated with surgical imaging systems
The high cost associated with surgical imaging systems will further obstruct the growth rate of surgical imaging market.
On the other hand, the dearth of skilled professionals and imaging obese patients will challenge the surgical imaging market. Additionally, impact of COVID-19 on supply chain and limited reimbursement will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This surgical imaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the surgical imaging market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Imaging Market
The COVID-19 outbreak has had a massive impact on many people's lives and businesses. The surgical imaging has been negatively impacted during COVID-19 pandemic. The global healthcare systems have been severely strained by the pandemic. To prevent the progression of the disease and preserve healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients, healthcare institutions and providers have been asked to halt performing elective surgical operations and medical examinations during this time. The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on capital markets and economies around the world, and it may result in a prolonged regional or global economic crisis. Surgical imaging manufacturers may suffer as a result of such economic instability.
Recent Development
In March 2021, GE Healthcare announced 510(k) clearance of New 3D Surgical Imaging System, which provides more precise and efficient care. This innovative technique combines the advantages and familiarity of 2D imaging with increased efficiency to make 3D more accessible and usable.
Global Surgical Imaging Market Scope
The surgical imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, product, modality and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
Image Intensifier C-Arms
Flat Panel Detector C-Arms
Based on technology, the surgical imaging market is segmented into image intensifier c-arms, flat panel detector c-arms.
Application
Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries
Neurosurgeries
Cardiovascular Surgeries
Gastrointestinal Surgeries
Other Applications
Based on application, the surgical imaging market is segmented into orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries and other applications.
Product
Mobile C-arms
Mini C-Arm
Endoscopy
Laparoscopy
Angiography
Surgical navigation systems
Others
Based on product, the surgical imaging market is segmented into mobile c-arms, mini c-arm, endoscopy, laparoscopy, angiography, surgical navigation systems and others.
Modality
MRI
X-ray
Computed Tomography
Optical
Nuclear Imaging
Ultrasound
Based on modality, the surgical imaging market is segmented into MRI, X-ray, computed tomography, optical, nuclear imaging and ultrasound.
End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Surgical imaging market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, clinics and others.
Surgical Imaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The surgical imaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, package type, panel type, sample type, technology, condition, sample collection sites, and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the surgical imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the surgical imaging market because of the rising healthcare expenditure and development of advanced technology in this region. Additionally, rise in minimally invasive procedures will flourish the market's growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and well established healthcare infrastructure this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The surgical imaging market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for surgical imaging market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the surgical imaging market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
