Aleafia Health Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 27, 2022 (the “Meeting”). All six nominees set out in the management information circular of the Company dated August 19, 2022 were elected to the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company.



Nominee For Against Withheld Non Vote For Against Withheld Mark Sandler 67,007,871 1,632,272 0 23,208,803 97.62% 2.38% 0.00% Luciano Galasso 67,165,098 1,475,045 0 23,208,803 97.85% 2.15% 0.00% Ian Troop 67,240,952 1,399,191 0 23,208,803 97.96% 2.04% 0.00% David Pasieka 67,167,928 1,472,215 0 23,208,803 97.86% 2.14% 0.00% Jon Pereira 67,185,790 1,454,353 0 23,208,803 97.88% 2.12% 0.00% Carlo Sistilli 67,209,871 1,430,272 0 23,208,803 97.92% 2.08% 0.00%

Final voting results on all matters will be filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Aleafia Health:

The Company is a federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis products in Canadian adult-use and medical markets and in select international markets, including Australia and Germany. The Company operates a virtual medical cannabis clinic staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners which provide health and wellness services across Canada.

The Company owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the largest, outdoor cannabis cultivation facility in Canada. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis and cannabis derivative products including dried flower, pre-roll, milled, vapes, oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and topicals.