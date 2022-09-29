Cashmere Clothing Market Growth & Size by 2028 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cashmere Clothing market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Cashmere Clothing market during 2022-2028. Cashmere Clothing market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cashmere Clothing market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2993 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3924.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Cashmere Clothing Market: Segment Analysis

Types: -

Sweater

Coats

Dresses

Applications: -

Children

Women

Men

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Loro Piana

Brunello Cucinelli

Ermenegildo Zegna

Malo

Alyki

Pringle of Scotland

SofiaCashmere

Autumn Cashmere

TSE

Ballantyne

Birdie Cashmere

Maiyet

Gobi

GOYO

Cashmere Holding

Erdos

Hengyuanxiang

Kingdeer

Snow Lotus

Zhenbei Cashmere

