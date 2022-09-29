Global Dermatology Devices Market to Surpass US$ 9,602.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dermatology devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,299.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dermatology Devices Market:

Increasing male aesthetic attraction is rising which is expected to drive the growth of the global dermatology devices market during the forecast period. For instance, according to a 2018 survey by GlobalData, around three quarters of South Korean men undertook a beauty or grooming treatment at least once a week.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global dermatology devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of skin cancer. For instance, according to the data published on American Academy of Dermatology Association, which is the largest representative dermatology group in the U.S., stated that in 2022, there were 197,700 new cases of melanoma in the U.S.

Among device type, treatment segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of treatment device product launches. For instance, in July 2020, Lancer Skincare, which is an international skincare brand founded by Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer, launched Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device, which is a skincare exfoliating device.

On the basis of region, North America segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of cosmetic procedures in the region. For instance, according to data published in May 2021, on American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), stated that in 2020, there were total 13.3 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dermatology devices market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Syneron Candela Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Lutronics Corporation, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., and Cutera, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Product Type: Laser IPL Fractional Diode InfraRed 1319 nm Alexandrite laser Nd:YAG 1064 nm Pulsed Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP) RF Devices Microdermabrasion devices Others

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Device type: Diagnostic Devices Treatment Devices

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Application: Vascular Lesions, Scar Removal Tattoo removal Hair removal Wrinkle Removal Acne Treatment Others

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Dermatology Clinics

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





