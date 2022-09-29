Vascular Closure Devices Market to Generate US$ 2.4 Bn by 2032 Owing to Increased Need for Minimally Invasive Interventions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per FMI, the U.S. dominated North American vascular closure devices market and is expected to continue to experience the same growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, a rapidly growing U.S. healthcare system further supports the growth of the vascular closure devices market within the country

The global vascular closure device market is expected to grow with an opulent CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market reached US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2022. The surge in usage of vascular closure devices is because these devices are used for immediate sealing of an artery after medical procedures, their overall demand is expected to grow with a total valuation of about US$ 2.4 Bn by 2032.



Vascular closure devices are known as innovative devices specially crafted to provide immediate sealing of the small puncture made in an artery after an angiogram. These devices are known to provide an effective alternative to manual compression and therefore, help in the fast sealing of punctures, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged compression.

The development of decreased invasive techniques in various surgical specialties is still in progress, and vascular surgery is no exception. A vast variety of medical specialties which incorporate vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology, use angiograms as one of the most widely used diagnostic procedures today.

Key Takeaways

The use of vascular closure devices might be on a higher procedural expense side, but users of these technologies claim that attaining hemostasis results in significant savings in the future. These devices offer multiple potential advantages including a reduction in post-procedural nursing care time, a decrease in bleeding problems, increased patient throughput, improved patient satisfaction, and quicker patient ambulation.

Owing to the increased need for minimally invasive interventions, the vascular closure devices market is gaining swift traction. These factors provide an opportunity for the manufacturers to help them launch new product lines. The market for vascular closure devices is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the assessment period attributed to the aforementioned factors.

On the basis of product segmentation, around 80% of the market accounted for the active approximates segment in 2021. As per FMI analysis, this segment is expected to continue its dominance over the global vascular closure devices market during the forecast period.

Vascular closure devices are increasingly used in patients undergoing catheterization through the femoral route. They have the potential to decrease the time to hemostasis, facilitate early patient mobilization, minimize the risk of complication, and improve patient satisfaction.

Several factors are expected to bolster growth in the vascular closure device market such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an increasing number of cardiac procedures being performed across the world, favorable reimbursement policies, and a growing focus on effective blood loss management in patients during surgical procedures. All these factors are expected to grow the demand for vascular closure devices over the projection years.





Competitive Landscape

The global vascular closure devices market is known to be highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of various local, regional, and established global players. To capitalize by focusing on adopting strategies including new product launches and approvals, investments in research and development, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Key Companies Profiled in Vascular Closure Devices Market are Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Cardinal Health, Cardiva Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Medical Corporation, Tricol Medical, Z-Medica, LLC, KOAG LLC

More Insights into the Vascular Closure Devices Market

According to FMI, the U.S is expected to dominate the North American vascular closure devices market with a total market share of about 80.0% in 2021, it is predicted to continue its dominance over the assessment period. Owing to the rising prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases among the American population, the adoption of advanced technologies is taking place, and continuous new product launches by key players are expected to bode well for the market.

Germany is another leading country to exhibit lucrative opportunities as it accounted for about 4.6% of the global market share in 2021 and it is poised to exhibit a steady growth rate during the assessment period owing to the surge in the number of heart diseases, flourishing medical tourism, and high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies and procedures.

Key Market Segments Covered in Vascular Closure Devices Industry Research

By Product:

Passive Approximators Collagen Plugs Sealant or Gel-based Devices Compression-assist Devices

Active Approximators Suture-based Devices Clip-based Devices

External Haemostatic Devices

By Application:

Cardiac Interventions

Cerebrovascular Interventions

Peripheral Vascular Interventions

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories





