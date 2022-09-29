Resonate Blends Officially Launches Its Anticipated “Sleep” Cordial to California Consumers

After Months of Thorough Formulation Iteration and Testing, Sleep is Now Available in Multi-Serve Bottles

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the Koan Sleep Cordial is now in distribution and available to the Company’s retail footprint in California. Sleep features a unique blend of Linalool, Myrcene, THC, CBD and CBN and was designed and tested to guide mind and body through the entire sleep cycle.



“Our motto is ‘Precision Calibrated Cannabis’ and that’s exactly what we’ve accomplished in our just released Sleep product,” stated Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “We tested several formulation trajectories and then refined our final blends until we saw consistent results from nearly all of our testers. It was not only critical for us to accomplish the goal of helping people get more sleep, but also to better quality and more restful sleep. It’s impossible to overstate the importance of a good night’s restorative sleep and our entire team is extremely proud to launch this extraordinary product.”

Sleep was created to take the guesswork out of getting a good night’s rest. The product helps users fall asleep quickly and wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead — with no lingering cannabis haziness. Testers overwhelmingly reported the Koan Sleep experience was significantly better than their typical night’s sleep.



The five milligrams of fast-acting Delta-9 THC facilitated sleep quickly in the testing group. The THC provides a calming sedative effect amplified by Myrcene and complemented by the stress-relieving properties of Linalool - which relaxes both the body and mind. The 15 milligrams of CBD help to ensure healthy proportions of the different sleep stages so users wake up feeling refreshed with no “weed hangover”.



Biofeedback devices worn by the tester group showed that 10 milligrams of CBN helped them sleep longer and more soundly. Less tossing, turning and waking up provides more time to recharge. More than 90% of Sleep testers reported the Sleep blend was effective overall and helped them to exceed their personal sleep goals.



Sleep is now available in “Single” samples and in cost effective 100 ml, 10 serving multi-serve bottles. Koan Cordials now come in seven experience-targeted blends providing consumers a choice on how they want to feel.

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. Koan Cordials, the world’s first Cannabis Cordial and Resonate’s flagship product line, was awarded the prestigious Gold Leaf Award for “Best New Brand” and a Clio Cannabis award for packaging and design. To learn more, please visit www.resonateblends.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

Corporate Contact

David Thielen

Chief Investment Officer/Director

Resonate Blends, Inc.

david@resonateblends.com

571-888-0009

