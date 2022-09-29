Biomerica’s Aware® Breast Self Exam and EZ Detect™ Colon Disease Test Now Available on Amazon and Fulfilled by Amazon

Aware ® is a simple at-home device to increase sensitivity in breast self-exams. About 80% of breast cancer is detected by women themselves who notice changes in their breast.



/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Aware® Breast Self Exam device and EZ Detect Colon Disease test are now being sold on Amazon and fulfilled by Amazon.

The Biomerica FDA-cleared Aware® Breast Self Exam device is a revolutionary way for women to enhance tactile sensitivity to changes or irregularities in breast tissue, making breast self-exams easy and convenient. The Aware® device can facilitate an effective self-exam and can serve as a reminder to perform a breast self-exam every month.

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer among women. Unfortunately, every woman is potentially at risk, as more than 70% of women diagnosed have no family history of breast cancer. Early detection significantly improves the chances that breast cancer can be diagnosed and treated successfully. Survival rates are as high as 99% when the cancer is found early while still localized in the breast. However, if the cancer has spread to the regional lymph nodes, the 5-year survival rate falls to 86%[1,2]. About 80% of breast cancer cases are detected because women themselves notice changes in their breast[3]. This highlights the important role that each woman can play in managing their own health. However, a breast self-examination is not a replacement for regular medical visits and periodic ultrasound or mammography. All three steps are important to finding breast cancer early. The relevance of early detection cannot be overemphasized.

The Biomerica EZ Detect™ Colon Disease Test is the simplest in-home, two-minute diagnostic test to detect hidden blood in the stool, one of the primary early warning signs of colorectal disease. The test does not require handling of stool or dietary restrictions.

Colorectal cancer (“CRC”) is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. In 2020, an estimated 147,950 individuals would be diagnosed with CRC and an estimated 53,200 would die from the disease, including 17,930 cases and 3,640 deaths in individuals under the age of 50[4].

In a study performed by Johns Hopkins University, EZ Detect™ was preferred 10:1 by patients over another fecal occult blood test. Published studies have also indicated that the best colorectal screening test is “the one that gets done.”[5] With EZ Detect, the user simply drops a test pad onto the surface of the water in the toilet bowl after a bowel movement. If blood is present in the person’s stool, a blue-green indicator will appear on the test pad within two minutes. The pad is then simply flushed down the toilet. Other colorectal screening tests require collecting a stool sample and mailing it to a lab for processing. Requiring a patient to collect and mail a stool sample results in a high percentage of these competing tests never being performed by patients[6]. EZ Detect is simple to perform and provides results in just two minutes.

Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica, commented, “The key to better outcomes in all cancers is early detection and regular screening. Both Aware and EZ Detect are inexpensive and easy to use. Both can be performed in the privacy of one’s home. I’m proud of the work we do to produce products that help save lives and improve the health of people.”

For further information about the Aware® Breast Self Exam Product and the EZ Detect Colon Disease test, please visit https://AwareBSE.com and https://ezdetect.com

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primarily focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the efficacy of the Company’s Aware® Breast Self-Exam device, EZ Detect® test and other tests and product, FDA clearance of these tests and product, possible online and/or in-store offering and sale of the Aware® Breast Self-Exam device and EZ Detect® test at Walmart, Amazon or other potential distributors and retailers, the rapidity of testing results, negotiations with international distribution partners, uniqueness of the Company’s tests and products, test result accuracy of products, the ability of the Aware® device to improve the detection of breast abnormalities, pricing of the Company’s test kits, domestic or international demand for these tests and product , potential revenues from the sale of current or future products, and patent protection on any of the Company’s products or technologies. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, including, without limitation: results of studies testing the efficacy of the Company’s tests and other products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization any of the Company’s products; availability of the Company’s test kits and other products; capacity, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our various tests and other products; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; governmental virus control regulations that make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; the Company’s ability to comply with current and future regulations in the countries where our products are made and sold and the Company’s ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its rapid test technologies. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Corporate Contact:

Zack Irani

CEO

949-642-2111

Zirani@biomerica.com

