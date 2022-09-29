Integra LifeSciences Publishes Its Inaugural ESG Report

The report underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to improving the health of patients and the planet.

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today issued its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report includes 2021 performance highlights in key areas such as employee health and safety, diversity and inclusion, community impact, ethics and compliance, and environmental responsibility. The report also includes the company’s ESG strategy and roadmap to long-term sustainability.



“Our company purpose and values have long guided our global sustainability priorities, and we have a deeply entrenched ESG mindset and culture. Building sustainable organizations not only makes business sense, but it also is the right thing to do,” said Jan De Witte, president and chief executive officer, Integra LifeSciences. “Every day, Integra colleagues deliver lifesaving and life-enhancing products and technologies to our customers and fulfill our responsibility to preserve the health of patients and the planet.”

Highlights of the report include:

Identification and ranking of our top 12 ESG priorities based on feedback from internal and external stakeholders;

Expansion of board oversight to formally include ESG strategy, stakeholder engagement and reporting;

An update on our diversity and inclusion efforts, which include an increase in the number of employee resource groups and the advancement of women in leadership positions;

A description of our environmental, health, safety, and security policies and governance structure, including the digitization of our EHS management systems; and

The calculation of our direct greenhouse gas emissions and a commitment to setting concrete reduction targets in the near future.



Integra prepared this ESG report in alignment with several external guidelines and measurement frameworks, including the Global Reporting Index and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Index.

Read the full Integra ESG Report here.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox® , MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

