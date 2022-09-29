IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Freight Technologies Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) , a technology company that develops solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Freight Technologies provides a platform (Fr8App) for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the United States-Mexico-Canada (NAFTA) region. The company’s mission is to revolutionize cross-border shipping by providing carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road shipping. Freight Technologies leverages artificial intelligence to provide cloud-based platforms aimed at automating the over-the-road transportation process, effectively reducing human touch points and expediting load booking times.

The company’s suite of solutions includes:

Fr8app – A B2B marketplace powered by AI and machine learning offering a real-time broker portal to connect shippers with qualified carriers

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Freight Technologies .

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Freight Technologies the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Thousands of legacy brokers, tens of thousands of shippers and hundreds of thousands of carriers still rely on outdated systems to arrange transport. Through Fr8app, Freight Technologies is leveraging AI and machine learning to connect shippers with qualified carriers in real time,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Freight Technologies as it works to improve the efficiency and sustainability of cross-border shipping across North America.”

To learn more about Freight Technologies, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ www.IBN.fm/FRGT

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App Inc. (Fr8app), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8app provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8app uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Fr8Technologies.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Fr8Tech Contact:

investors@fr8technologies.com

Corporate Communications