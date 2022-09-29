Disctopia Partners With Mia Love Live Production for an Original Podcast Series
Out N’ About Stories Podcast Debuts Exclusively on Disctopia
This original podcast series will set the records straight on the experience of LGBTQ people of color, which is often misunderstood. Each episode will deconstruct these assumptions and prejudices.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to coming out, there is no right or wrong way or timing. It is deeply personal and life-altering, often at the risk of alienation from loved ones and the community.
— Mia Love Live
Disctopia announced today that it would partner with Mia Love Live Production for its Out N’ About Stories Podcast. The original podcast series will be a safe space that affords people of color an avenue to share their unique individual stories about coming out.
Out N’ About will reel out the personal experiences of queer, trans, and intersex people of color. The partnership with Disctopia will afford everyone a platform to share their experiences and connect with others who can relate, creating a sense of community.
“This original podcast series will set the records straight on the experience of LGBTQ people of color, which is often misunderstood. Episode by episode, we will deconstruct these assumptions and prejudices,” said Mia Love Live. “Ultimately, we will amplify the voices and personal experiences of LGBTQ people of color.”
Corroborating the position of Mia Love Live, Patrick Hill, the Founder of Disctopia, said, “we are approaching this collaboration for our podcast platform to provide open arms of shared experiences where identity does not require validation.”
The Out N’ About Stories Podcast hopes to sustain the conversation surrounding LGBTQ rights while providing a platform where the sexual orientation of people of color is accepted, celebrated, and acknowledged.
