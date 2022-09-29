A symbiosis of science and the passion for fragrances
Dr. Horn Labs launches 100% natural fragrance compositions
At Dr. Horn Labs – we create unique sensory experiences. In our laboratories we develop the most innovative natural home fragrances, which we use e.g., in room sprays and scented candles.”BERLIN, GERMANY, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique sensory experiences from the pharmacy laboratory, that's what the creations of Dr. Horn Labs stand for. The most innovative natural fragrances are developed in the laboratories and used, for example, for pillow and room sprays and in scented candles. In doing so, the company has committed itself to nature, as chemical synthetic ingredients are completely omitted. The harmonious fragrance compositions are based exclusively on 100% natural essential oils, soy wax for the candles and Dead Sea salt for the bath salts. Designed, produced and packaged in Berlin Mitte from where the naturally scented products are shipped around the world.
— Tim Müller, CEO
About the company
Out of a shared interest in high-quality spirits, Tim Müller and pharmacist Dr. Konrad Horn have built Deutsche Spirituosen Manufaktur GmbH, a premium distillery with a product portfolio that is unique in the world. The processes of distilling, their highly trained sense of smell, their knowledge of essential oils and their various applications, and the idea of developing products with purely natural ingredients inspired Müller and Horn to set up Dr. Horn Labs GmbH. In Berlin's Mitte district, the company produces honestly handcrafted scented candles, room and pillow sprays, diffusors and bath salts with exquisite fragrance compositions made from naturally pure essential oils.
