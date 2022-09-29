Card and Board Games Market Worth USD 21733.7 million by 2027 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications
Card and Board Games market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Card and Board Games market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players.
The global Card and Board Games market size was valued at USD 15348.2 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period, reaching USD 21733.7 million by 2027.
Global Card and Board Games Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period
Types: -
- Tabletop
- Card and Dice Games
- Collectible Card Games
- Miniature Games
- RPGs
Applications: -
- Offline Retail
- Online Retail
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major players in the global market include: -
- Arcane Wonders
- Goliath BV
- Mattel
- Gamelyn Games
- Ravensburger
- Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG)
- Blue Orange Games Application
- Asmodee
- Games Workshop
- G3
- Hasbro
TOC of Card and Board Games Market Research Report: -
1 Card and Board Games Market Overview
2 Industry Outlook
3 Global Card and Board Games Market Landscape by Player
4 Global Card and Board Games Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)
5 Global Card and Board Games Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Card and Board Games Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Card and Board Games Market Forecast (2022-2027)
8 Card and Board Games Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis
9 Players Profiles
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
11.1 Methodology
11.2 Research Data Source
