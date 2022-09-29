Freight & Logistics Market Growth & Size by 2027 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight & Logistics market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Freight & Logistics market during 2022-2027. Freight & Logistics market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21610412
The global Freight & Logistics market size was valued at USD 14000.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period, reaching USD 21500.0 million by 2027.
Global Freight & Logistics Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period
Types: -
- Freight Transport
- Freight Forwarding
- Warehousing
- Value-added Services and Others
Applications: -
- Manufacturing and Automotive
- Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying
- Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry
- Construction
- Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments - FMCG included)
- Other End Users
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21610412
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major players in the global market include: -
- Yusen Logistics
- FedEx
- PHL Post
- XPO Logistics
- UPS
- Nippon Express
- 2GO Express
- Lorenzo Shipping Corporation
- TNT
- JRS Express
- DHL
- Maersk
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21610412
Key Benefits of Freight & Logistics Market Research: -
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Freight & Logistics Market
TOC of Freight & Logistics Market Research Report: -
1 Freight & Logistics Market Overview
2 Industry Outlook
3 Global Freight & Logistics Market Landscape by Player
4 Global Freight & Logistics Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)
5 Global Freight & Logistics Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Freight & Logistics Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Freight & Logistics Market Forecast (2022-2027)
8 Freight & Logistics Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis
9 Players Profiles
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
11.1 Methodology
11.2 Research Data Source
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21610412
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com