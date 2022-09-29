Freight & Logistics Market Growth & Size by 2027 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight & Logistics market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Freight & Logistics market during 2022-2027. Freight & Logistics market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The global Freight & Logistics market size was valued at USD 14000.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period, reaching USD 21500.0 million by 2027.

Global Freight & Logistics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Freight Transport

Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

Value-added Services and Others

Applications: -

Manufacturing and Automotive

Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

Construction

Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments - FMCG included)

Other End Users

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Yusen Logistics

FedEx

PHL Post

XPO Logistics

UPS

Nippon Express

2GO Express

Lorenzo Shipping Corporation

TNT

JRS Express

DHL

Maersk

Key Benefits of Freight & Logistics Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Freight & Logistics Market

TOC of Freight & Logistics Market Research Report: -

1 Freight & Logistics Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Freight & Logistics Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Freight & Logistics Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Freight & Logistics Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Freight & Logistics Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Freight & Logistics Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Freight & Logistics Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

