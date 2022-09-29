HydroGraph Exhibiting at The Advanced Materials Show 2022

Graphene manufacturer will also be a featured keynote presenter

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph CleanPower Inc. (HG.CN) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels will exhibit at The Advanced Materials Show USA taking place on October 11 and 12 in Pittsburgh, PA.



The Advanced Materials Show will be co-located with The Nanotechnology Show, as well as The Materials Science and Technology (MS&T) conference. The exhibition will provide a comprehensive showcase of the entire supply chain and the latest in high-performance materials technology for applications including aerospace, automotive, electronics, energy and medical technology.

HydroGraph’s president, Kjirstin Breure, will be a keynote speaker on “Understanding the Macro Factors that Will Accelerate Nanotechnology Uptake.” Kjirstin will address early adopters of nanomaterial, macro trends impacting global demand, and how transformative technologies can become an integral part of a more sustainable society.

“HydroGraph continues to market aggressively as we are seeing continuous forward momentum in the industry,” said Breure. “The ages are defined by materials and what we are entering now is the age of nanotechnology.”

HydroGraph’s proprietary and patented detonation process manufactures the highest quality graphene and other strategic materials at the most competitive price points with the lowest environmental footprint in the industry. HydroGraph is the only company in the Americas to be certified by the Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer®, an independent 3rd party certification that validates graphene production facilities, verification of production methods and volumes, and quality control processes.

Samples of fractal and reactive graphene are available for testing purposes upon request. Interested parties can submit requests through info@hydrograph.com.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow Hydrograph on LinkedIn and Twitter .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future products and personnel appointments; the scaling up of the Company’s Manhattan, Kansas factory to commercial capacity; the Company’s possible exploration of future development in the Manhattan region; and the Company’s future attendance at The Advanced Materials Show event.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Conference Contact:

Olivia Ryan-Hill

olivia.ryan-hill@event-partners.org

Investor Relations Contact

Kjirstin Breure, President

kjirstin@hydrograph.com