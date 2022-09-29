Epazz Slims VR Glasses and Metaverse Software Solutions Will be Used in ZenaDrone 1000 for Bridge Inspections

/EIN News/ --



Chicago, IL, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its first Metaverse software program, "On-Site Remote Assist," will be used in bridge inspections to create a virtual reality environment for bridge experts to view live bridge inspections from a drone operations team. ZenaDrone is an Epazz spin-off company that launched its drone as a service in Ireland. The drones will be used for intelligent farming and bridge inspections.

The Metaverse software allows multiple parties to join an augmented reality environment to view the bridge as if they were there upfront. This service combines various technology levels to carry out the project. The drone uses a 4K camera to record the event, as the Metaverse software compiles the images to create a Metaverse environment. The remote expert in the back office sees the on-site situation and can interact with the technician via voice, video, and augmented reality.

On-Site Remote Assist feature can integrate with the Field Service Management Solutions to utilize data from maintenance, repair, or service orders.

If unforeseen difficulties happen or lack experience in certain situations, it is a great advantage to involve an expert impromptu to solve problems via live video.

Epazz Founder, Director, and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented: "We are combining multiple technologies to create new solutions that very few can offer at an affordable price."

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and a cloud-based software company that provides customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

