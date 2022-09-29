Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market to Reach $4,960 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Disease

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market size is estimated to reach $4,960 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026. Laboratory is facility that is equipped to perform scientific experiments with the help of equipment and disposables. Micro manipulation systems are most common equipment in laboratory that physically interact with a sample under a microscope. In laboratory, lab air filtration system offers solution in order to modify air quality within the laboratory in order to provide safety. In laboratory, laminar flow hood are used as ventilation devices to provide an aseptic work area that helps to prevent both the laboratory personnel and the materials. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market owing to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases that require laboratory testing, high healthcare expenditure and increasing favourable reimbursement policies.

2. Increasing prevalence of infectious disease among people and growing technological advancement are likely to aid in the market growth of the Laboratory Equipment and Disposables.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market report.

4. High cost associated with laboratory equipment is set to create hurdles for the Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market based on Product Type can be further segmented into Equipment, Disposables. The Equipment segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Laboratory Equipment and Disposables industry are -

1. Bio-Rad Laboratories

2. Danaher Corp

3. Bruker Corporation

4. Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

5. Sartorius AG

