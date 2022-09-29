Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,257 in the last 365 days.

Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Ilan Ganot, Co-Founder, President and CEO, and Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate at the following two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit – New York, NY
    Fireside chat on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.
  • Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference – New York, NY
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of these presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, under the Events page accessible here: https://investors.solidbio.com/news-and-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the events.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our gene therapy candidates, SGT-001 and SGT-003. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Investor Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
Solid Biosciences
607-423-3219
Clowie@solidbio.com

David Carey
FINN Partners
212-867-1768
David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Media Contact:
Erich Sandoval
FINN Partners
917-497-2867
Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.