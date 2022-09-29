Amazon Expands Endexx® Blesswell™ Men's Premium Skincare Line Internationally to 13 Countries

/EIN News/ -- Amazon Distribution Coupled With HYLA Acquisition Allows Significant International Access for All Endexx Product Lines

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTCBB:EDXC), a provider of innovative, plant-based, and sustainable health and skincare products, today announces the international distribution of its premium men’s Blesswell Skincare line through Amazon.com.

In addition to United States online distribution, the Blesswell line is now also available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

“The expansion into international distribution for our Blesswell brand through Amazon is supportive of our overall distribution strategy across all of our product lines,” said Todd Davis, Endexx’s CEO and Chairman. “Having recently acquired HYLA, a non-nicotine, guarana-based vape line with significant international distribution, we are now poised to offer all of our products throughout the world, whether through key retailers in the U.S. like CVS, Target and Walgreens, both nationally and internationally online via Amazon for our Blesswell men’s skin care line, or through a large network of international distributors, which was a key component and part of our attraction to the HYLA acquisition.” “We believe these channels will help to ensure our future growth and we look forward to continuing to update investors on the progress we make on each of our product lines,” concluded Mr. Davis.

The Blesswell line combines the premium quality of high-end ingredients with a price sensitivity that allows it to be easily accessible across multiple market segments. The recent availability for the products on Amazon, which follows the Company’s announcement of its launch at Target stores, places Endexx’s various health and skincare products in four of the top eight retailers in the United States. Endexx also currently markets Blesswell and other brands at Walgreens and CVS stores.

About Blesswell™

The Blesswell product line was created to introduce men to a whole body, holistic form of self-care which was inspired by men increasing their pursuit for wellness, and the natural environment. Blesswell’s inaugural line unlocks the keys to quality, at-home grooming care. The brand is committed to a holistic approach and delivers on the promise to keep products paraben and sulfate free, vegan, and absent of any ingredient that utilizes animal testing. Further, Blesswell conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing and quality control and provides clear and detailed certificates of authenticity. Each product formula is evaluated through clinical testing according to cosmetic industry standards. For more information, please visit www.blesswellskincare.com.

About Endexx® Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. More information on potential factors that could affect our results is included “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022.

