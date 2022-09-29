Yamaha Bicycles Announces Two All-New YDX-MORO e-MTB Models

Pioneering Leader in e-Bikes for 30 Years Adds All-Mountain Models with PW-X3 Drive System

/EIN News/ -- CYPRESS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Bicycles is expanding its full suspension e-Mountain Bike lineup with two all-new YDX-MORO models boasting the flagship PW-X3 center-mounted drive unit, patented Dual Twin™ frame, and proprietary Quad Sensor system.



The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 models bring impressive range efficiency, higher torque, more advanced component technology, and the smoothest assist delivery ever felt on a power assist bicycle in a lighter and more powerful complete package.

Planted in performance with racing tradition, pedigree, and reliability, the new array of YDX-MORO models were developed specifically for the next generation of e-MTB riders and feature the company’s smallest, lightest and most powerful drive unit to date. The Yamaha PW-X3 is a game changing power plant combining higher performance with instant power delivery in an ultra-compact drive unit to elevate the feeling of rider-machine unity to a whole new level – an experience that Yamaha calls “Pure Ride.”

“As the company that created the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle nearly 30 years ago, Yamaha is recognized as one of the world’s leading innovators in e-Bike technology,” said Rob Trester, Manager of Yamaha’s Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S. “We’re doubling down on the growing e-MTB market with the new MORO 07 and MORO 05 and offer our ‘Pure Ride’ feeling and race proven innovation to even more e-MTB riders.”

The PW-X3 boasts a max torque to 85Nm, while maintaining 250W nominal assist, 500W maximum assist, and power assist up to 20 mph. Assist levels include ECO, Standard, High, MTB, Extra-Power, Automatic-Mode, and Walk Assist. Yamaha’s Automatic Support Mode feature selects the right amount of assist based on riding conditions, whether accelerating, braking, or climbing, allowing riders to leave ride mode changes to the system and focus on the trail.

The new drive unit’s increased torque output helps e-MTB riders tackle steep gradients and sandy or muddy terrain. Zero cadence technology ensures instant torque delivery at the slightest pedal input, and thanks to Yamaha’s proprietary Quad Sensor System, its strong and seamless flow of power reinforces the feeling that the bike is an extension of the rider’s body.

“The PW-X3 drive unit is 10% lighter and 20% smaller, while producing more torque and the most ‘Pure Ride’ feeling of any e-MTB on the market,” said Drew Engelmann, Sales and Marketing Manager at Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles. “Yamaha's passion for performance is driven by our racing heritage, and the YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 are true thoroughbreds for the next generation of e-MTB riders.”

The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 also receive the new Yamaha Interface X control unit making it easy for riders to take in information and manage settings while staying focused on the trail. Features include a simple assist control switch, a minimalist 3-color LED support-mode level light indicator, Bluetooth™ connectivity to Garmin Edge 530-830-1030 cycling GPS computers, LED brightness adjustability, and battery capacity indicator.

Key components of the YDX-MORO 07 include:

RockShox Lyrik Select front fork with 160mm of travel, 35mm stanchions, Charger RC damper with Low-speed Compression and Rebound adjust.

RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ rear shocks custom tuned for the Yamaha YDX-MORO 07 with 150mm travel, 210x55mm DebonAir+ air spring with 15 clicks of rebound adjustment, and 2-position compression adjustment.

TranzX 30.9 diameter dropper post with 125mm travel (small), 150mm (medium), and 170mm (large).

Shimano XT SL-M8100-R shifters, Shimano XT RD-M8100-SGS rear derailleur, and Shimano XT CS-M8100-12 12-spd (10-51T) cassette.

Magura MT5 4-piston brakes, with 203mm center lock rotor, and single-finger lever.

Maxxis 27.5x2.6 tubeless Minion DHF (front) and REKON (rear).

Key components of the YDX-MORO 05 include:

RockShox Revelation RC front fork with 160mm of travel, 35mm Stanchion e-MTB rated, and Motion Control damping with low-speed compression adjustment, and DebonAir air spring.

RockShox Deluxe Select+ rear shock with 150mm travel, 210x55mm DebonAir+ air spring with 15 clicks of rebound adjustment, and 2-position compression adjustment.

TranzX 30.9 diameter dropper post with 125mm travel (small), 150mm (medium), and 170mm (large).

Shimano DEORE SL-M6100-R shifters, Shimano DEORE RD-M6100-SGS rear derailleur, and Shimano SLX CS-M7100-12 12-spd (10-51T) cassette.

Magura MT30 4-PISTON (front) 2-PISTON (rear) brakes with 203mm Centerlock Rotors (front/rear), and two-finger lever.

Maxxis 27.5x2.6 tubeless Minion DHF (front) and REKON (rear).

Every Yamaha Bicycle comes with an industry-leading three-year warranty on the frame, motor and battery, and component manufacturers’ warranties are supported by Yamaha. Yamaha now offers a wider range of e-MTB options keeping the recently launched and highly popular YDX-MORO Pro and YDX-MORO all-mountain e-Bikes in the lineup.

The YDX-MORO 07 is scheduled to be in retail this December in two colorways, Dual Blue and Raven with Silver at a $6,399.99 MSRP. The YDX-MORO 05, available early 2023, will come in Forest Green with an MSRP of $5,799.99. Both will come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Yamaha’s full-suspension line-up includes their current models, the YDX-MORO and the YDX-MORO PRO, with MSRPs of $4,799 and $5,499, respectively.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Yamaha launching the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycles in 1993. Since then, Yamaha has sold more than 5.5 million e-Bikes worldwide making it one of the largest e-Bike OEMs in the world. An overview of Yamaha’s history in e-Bikes is available here: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/the-yamaha-evolution/

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles lineup includes a variety of power assist bicycles for fitness, fun, commuting and serious recreation. View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator. See future Yamaha Bicycle models at: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/future-ebikes/

To receive future updates on Yamaha’s YDX-MORO models, along with its full power assist bicycles lineup, follow Yamaha Bicycles on social media at www.instagram.com/YamahaBicycles, www.facebook.com/YamahaBicycles, www.twitter.com/YamahaBicycles. #YDXMORO and #YamahaBicycles

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

For more information about Yamaha, visit Yamaha-Motor.com.

