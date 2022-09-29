Mobivity and P97 Networks Partner to Offer Gaming and Brand Rewards at More Than 65,000 Fuel Stations Across the Globe

Inaugural launch commencing with two pilots as regional c-store and national fuel brand leverage fuel and product incentives to reward mobile game players in-store or at the pump

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX and HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, and P97 Networks, the leading mobile commerce platform provider for fuel and convenience retail and automotive industries globally, today announced a strategic partnership to connect game publishers and brands to P97’s network of more than 65,000 fuel and convenience store locations.

Mobivity is integrating its cloud-based Connected Rewards into P97’s vast mobile commerce platform delivering instant, real-world rewards to gamers and brands. Two pilot programs are commencing as a regional c-store and a national fuel brand seek to leverage fuel and product incentives to reward mobile game players in-store and at the pump.

“Mobile game and app publishers struggle to economically acquire and retain users while consumers are increasingly seeking relief at the pump. Our partnership with P97 creates a powerful win-win-win where app publishers are now armed with a powerful incentive to reward users, while fuel operators gain access to one of the hottest digital audiences in which six out of ten Americans are playing mobile games,” said Dennis Becker, CEO of Mobivity. “Equally important is that consumers now have a new way to earn meaningful value through discounted fuel at just about every fuel location across the market.”

The Mobivity-P97 partnership will help game publishers incentivize fuel and c-store consumers with:

In-game rewards where gamers can instantly receive discounts on fuel and products at thousands of Convenience and Fuel brands;

Restaurant and Convenience brand promotions to drive game and app adoption, rewarding consumers with instant fuel savings delivered directly to their phones; and

Fully customizable digital fuel rewards that have the flexibility to discount fuel on a per gallon or dollar amount directly from any game or brand’s smartphone app.



“P97’s vast reach and scale across the fuel industry, coupled with Mobivity’s Connected Rewards spanning millions of gamers, major restaurant, convenience store and fuel brands, establish a unique and powerful resource for any game or app publisher seeking to acquire and retain users,” said Don Frieden, CEO of P97. “We believe this partnership represents a unique and highly differentiated solution with tremendous upside for the fuel industry and beyond.”

Customers of Mobivity’s Connected Rewards Cloud can now instantly integrate fully customized fuel rewards into their smartphone application that can be redeemed at more than 65,000 fuel locations across several major fuel brands around the globe. Consumers can receive these rewards as part of gameplay, downloading and playing games and apps, or by performing desired behaviors in smartphone apps such as loyalty actions, purchases, or gameplay achievements.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

About P97 Networks

P97 Networks provides a global, cloud-based, mobility services platform that enables connected commerce, digital marketing, and consumer engagement for convenience retail, utilities, energy companies, and auto OEMs to align strategies, so they can attract, engage, and retain customers by securely connecting millions of consumers and connected cars using P97 identity, geolocation-based services, secure payments, and loyalty aggregation platform to create new and unique mobile consumer experiences. For more information, visit www.p97.com

Media Contacts: Meggan Manson • Mobivity PR, Young & Associates megganm@yapr.com • (301) 371-6995 Aaron Mireles • P97 Networks aaron.mireles@p97.com • (888) 797-3050 Investor Relations Contacts: Lisa Brennan • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity (877) 282-7660 Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331