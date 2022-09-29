Recludix Pharma Announces the Appointment of Senior Executive Matthew S. Caldemeyer as Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a leader in platform approaches to discover inhibitors of challenging cancer and inflammatory disease targets, today announced the appointment of Matthew Caldemeyer as chief business officer.



“We are excited to welcome Matt to our executive leadership team,” said Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., chief executive officer of Recludix. “Matt has broad experience across business development, corporate strategy and finance. His established track record of productive business development transactions and successful alliance management will contribute to our goal of delivering important new therapies to patients.”

Mr. Caldemeyer was most recently the vice president of business development at Everest Medicines, a publicly traded Shanghai-based biotech company, where he led business development transactions and managed a key alliance with Gilead. He previously served as head of business development at Ambrx and as director of corporate strategy and business development at Array BioPharma. From 2011 to 2015, Mr. Caldemeyer held progressive roles in strategy and corporate development at Amgen, based both in the United States and Switzerland. From 2004 to 2011, Mr. Caldemeyer was at Eli Lilly and Company where he held positions in business development, finance and manufacturing. Mr. Caldemeyer obtained a B.S. from Michigan State University and an M.B.A. in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Mr. Caldemeyer added, “Recludix’s drug discovery platform has been prolific. With several programs being advanced for oncology and inflammatory diseases, there are many opportunities for the company to transform treatment paradigms for these patients. I am delighted to join the Recludix team.”



About Recludix

Recludix is a leader in developing platform approaches to discover potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company was founded by members of Blueprint Medicines’ founding scientific team and its management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success in the discovery, development and commercialization of multiple oncology drugs. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors. Recludix’s most advanced programs are focused on Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription (STAT) proteins -- STAT3 and STAT6 -- where abnormal activation is found in numerous cancer types, such as multiple leukemias and lymphomas, as well as inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The company is advancing three other programs to undisclosed targets that also play a significant role in both cancer and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts:

Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com