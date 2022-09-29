Fusion Splicer Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Fusion Splicer Market is Projected to Reach $902.3 Million by 2026, Growing at CAGR 5.4% During Forecast Period 2021-2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Fusion Splicer Market is projected to reach $902.3 million by 2026, growing at CAGR 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. With the rise in adoption of cloud-based infrastructure, the demand for high speed data connection for telephone and video-conferencing process increases, resulting in demand for optical fibers which boost the growth of the Fusion splicer market during the forecast period. Fusion Splicer uses multiple cameras for fiber inspection to ensure minimum loss. Additionally paradigm shift towards fusion splicing from mechanical splicing is also set to be one of the major growth factors assisting the market growth over 2021-2026. Moreover, increase in government funding for fiber optic network also accelerate the market growth. However, high costs of fusion splicer impede the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fusion Splicer Market highlights the following areas -

1. The top 10 companies in Fusion Splicer Market include Sumitomo Electric Industrial Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Inno Instruments Inc, Fujikura Ltd, Corning Inc, Signal Fire Technologies, China Electronic Technology Group Corporation, Easy Splicer, Deviser Technology and 3SAE Technologies Incorporated.

2. Telecommunication is the fastest growing segment, owing to installation of optical fiber.

3. APAC region dominated the Fusion Splicer Market in 2020 at 34.2% owing to the growing number of data centers.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on alignment segmentation, Cladding Alignment held the highest Fusion Splicer Market share of around 66.8% in the global Fusion Splicer market in 2020, owing to its lower cost.

2. Based on industry vertical segmentation, Telecommunications held the highest Fusion Splicer Market share of around 28.5% in the global Fusion Splicer market in 2020, owing to installation of fiber-optic aerial cables.

3. APAC held the highest Fusion Splicer Market share of around 34.2% in the global Fusion Splicer Market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fusion Splicer industry are -

1. Sumitomo Electric Industrial Ltd

2. Furukawa Electric Co Ltd

3. Inno Instruments Inc

4. Fujikura Ltd

5. Corning Inc

