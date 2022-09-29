BOARD MEMBER MARIA HALLACK FIRST IN BRAZIL TO BE AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Maria Hallack

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Maria Hallack. Maria is the first in Brazil to have earned this recognition.Maria Hallack is an independent board member for PREVI and PETROS, serving as a nominee director of the IFC - International Finance Corporation. She is currently a Board Director and member of the Audit and Risk and Financial Management Committees of Vix Logística, Board Director to Embrast, and Chair of the Board of MEO Institute – Women in Operations. She was a Board Director and member of the HR and Ethics Committee of Marcopolo, Board Director and member of the Strategy Committee of Paranapanema, and advised the Board of Directors of Hultec Terramix in the United States.Maria served as a c-level executive for more than 25 years, being Tigre Pipes and Fittings International Business Vice-President, responsible for 11 business units in South and North America. She was the CEO at Tigre-ADS Joint Venture, Tigre Argentina, Tigre Uruguay, Tigre Paraguay and Tigre Chile.Maria is a graduate of several advanced executive education programs from institutions such as Kellogg School of Management, INSEAD, and UBC Sauder School of Business. She earned her Master's Degree in Production Engineering Strategic Planning from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and her undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Brazil. She is a certified administration councilor by the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance - IBGC"Maria is setting a leadership path for many others to emulate," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are very pleased that as a member of the contingent of IFC Nominee Directors who enrolled in our program this past June, she is being recognized with this distinction. We are even more pleased that she is the first in Brazil to do so." he continued.“The Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram exceeded my expectations in terms of content, insights, and best practices,” said Mrs. Hallack. “It’s an outstanding program led by exceptional risk experts with large experience on boards. I highly recommend it for board members and executives that want to expand their knowledge in risk governance”.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.Qualified Risk Directorshave gone through a rigorous evaluation process, demonstrating their expertise across business, risk, and leadership, and having sound educational backgrounds that combine to bring skills to the boardroom, unlike most.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

