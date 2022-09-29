Women At onboards strategist to accelerate growth
Women At (W@), a platform that connects and promotes women professionals from 60 countries, onboards a strategist to drive global growth.
The W@ motto “Be found. Be heard. Be seen.” Describes well the direction we will continue heading to.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the first truly open and inclusive cross-border platforms of this kind, W@ welcomes Neringa Petrauskaite to lead global network development. An international marketing, communication, and business development professional, she will provide strategic advice to W@ as it endeavours to expand the community and enhance its impact.
Launched in Brussels in 2016, W@ rapidly crossed borders attracting women from different walks of professional life. Today, W@ already connects professionals across numerous industries, disciplines and occupations – from lawyers, economists, academics to business, media and policy experts. Neringa joins as Strategic Adviser and Head of Global Network Development to leverage this solid base and take W@ to a whole new level.
A co-founding partner and strategist at the B2B marketing service company We Are Marketing, Neringa draws from 17 years’ of experience in business development and marketing, with particular focus on legal services and advisory for business associations. Since the beginning of her Ph.D. studies in marketing, Neringa has been a university lecturer for over a decade. In February 2022, she has established and dedicated a lot of time to an aid fund to support Ukraine.
“We are delighted to introduce Neringa as our Head of Global Network Development,” – said W@ founder and chair Evelina Kurgonaite. “Given her, background in international marketing, entrepreneurial mindset, and in-depth understanding of professional services sector, we trust she will become an invaluable Strategic Adviser to accelerate W@ growth, enabling us to connect and promote ever more women professionals around the world.”
“I am thrilled to be joining this international professional community,” – said N. Petrauskaite. “I am just as excited about the challenge of accelerating rapid, yet sustainable, growth of W@. I am proud to be entrusted with making the most of the advanced and ambitious W@ platform to scale its activities and boost its impact to better serve its powerful mission. The W@ motto “Be found. Be heard. Be seen.” Describes well the direction we will continue heading to.”
The initiative is rooted in the belief that professional communities can mitigate biases that lead people to consider professionals who are more visible as superior and more knowledgeable than those who are unknown or unfamiliar. Traditionally, men have enjoyed more visibility within their fields, which has led to an underrepresentation of female experts in professional rankings, featuring in media and events. This has reinforced the stereotype that there are no senior women professionals or that they are not as skilled or not as ambitious. The lack of visibility of female experts in turn discourages or prevents them from reaching senior roles. W@ was created to break that cycle.
W@ showcases and celebrates female professional talent and provides merit-based visibility opportunities for women professionals around the world. Through its projects and womenat.com platform, W@ seeks to enable women professionals to be easily found and normalise their presence in public space, as well as facilitate their connections with each other. Over the last six years, W@ has contributed greatly to dispelling myths that there is a lack of women professionals or that they are poor networkers.
W@ has organised over 100 conferences, talks and competence-building seminars featuring senior female professionals and rising stars; has recognised professional achievements of exceptional women in rankings such as ‘30 in their 30ies’ / ‘40 in their 40ies’ Notable Professionals hotlists. W@ has also offered cross-organisation and cross-disciplinary competence-building mentoring programmes.
W@ is designed to work as an umbrella that lends itself for professionally homogenous groups in different fields. The success of W@Competition – a platform for antitrust professionals – has inspired women in other fields to launch new W@ communities, such as W@LifeSciences, W@Privacy, W@IP, and others.
