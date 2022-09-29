Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size is Booing with the CAGR of 10.4% by 2028
The polymerase chain reaction market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 16,177.00 million by 2028. The increasing demand for advanced diagnostic techniques is escalating the growth of polymerase chain reaction market.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) refers to specific technique which is utilized to copy a specific region of DNA. PCR is extensively used in making several copies of the required target DNA so that it can be used in analysis later. The major five core ingredients utilized in polymerase chain reaction are DNA nucleotides, DNA template, primers, Taq polymerase and buffer. PCR is known to be more efficient and convenient technique.
The growth in geriatric population, rise in number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, technological advancements and high prevalence of infectious diseases are the major factors driving the polymerase chain reaction market. The increase in technological advancements, acceptance of personalized medicine drives the polymerase chain reaction technologies among consumers and growth in awareness regarding the advanced techniques accelerate the polymerase chain reaction market growth. The increasing population base for chronic disease patients, technological advancements in the field of life science and rising incidence of infectious disease influence the polymerase chain reaction market. Additionally, increase in funding for research and development activities, surge in number of research projects, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure positively affect the polymerase chain reaction market. Furthermore, reductions in number of PCR processes which make the process less tedious extend profitable opportunity to the polymerase chain reaction market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
On the other hand, growth of non-validated home-brew test and issues with reimbursement scenario are factors expected to obstruct the polymerase chain reaction market growth. The rise in concerns regarding the accurate and timely results for RT-PCR is projected to challenge the polymerase chain reaction market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
This polymerase chain reaction market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on polymerase chain reaction market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Scope and Market Size
The polymerase chain reaction market is segmented on the basis of product type, pricing, selection criteria and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product type, the polymerase chain reaction market is segmented into instruments, reagents and consumables.
On the basis of pricing, the polymerase chain reaction market is segmented into machine cost, service and software cost, training cost, accessories cost and maintenance cost.
On the basis of selection criteria, the polymerase chain reaction market is segmented into sensitivity, consistent quality of data, high-throughput ability, multiplexing capacity, ease of use, service and support, price and brand.
On the basis of end user, the polymerase chain reaction market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, academic and research laboratories, forensic laboratories and others.
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Country Level Analysis
The polymerase chain reaction market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, pricing, selection criteria and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the global polymerase chain reaction market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the polymerase chain reaction market because of the favorable government initiatives, flexible regulatory guidelines, rising number of diagnostics product launches and emergency use of diagnostics for the detection of COVID-19 in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the increasing utilization of medical tests to detect SARS-CoV-2, the provisional approval of kits to detect COVID-19 and provisional authorization.
Competitive Landscape and Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the polymerase chain reaction market report are Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN, Becton Dickinson & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux, S.A., Enzo Life Science, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Expedeon, LGC Limited, RainDance Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm, Takara Bio Inc., Hokkaido System Science Co.Ltd., Shimadzu Corportaion, QIAGEN among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
