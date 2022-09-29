Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. Today the cumulative wisdom gained from such broad experience puts him in constant demand as a keynote speaker, executive coach, and inspirational trainer in management, leadership, and cultural transformation. Businesses of every size seek out Dr. Mike (he holds a PhD from UCLA) to help them develop more professional leadership teams.

“Leadership is different from management,” he notes, “but the two are often misconstrued and seen as one and the same. Management is largely process oriented. Leadership is uniquely people centric. Leadership is about uniting people around a shared purpose, the motivating them and mobilizing them to achieve it. And good leaders build esprit de corps along the way.”

Esprit de corps was originally a military term used to denote the pervasive spirit of unity within combat units. Dr. Mike knows this spirit well, having spent nearly half of his life in naval service. After a 10-year enlisted career, he was commissioned as an intelligence officer and eventually rose to the rank of Captain.

Dr. Mike points out that American Armed Forces understood leadership long before regular industry grasped it. because military command structures envision an orderly succession of leadership. Enlisted personnel and officers alike are trained in leadership from their earliest days of service. Having worked in this leadership environment over 35 years of Navy experience, he urges companies to have comprehensive leadership development programs at every level of their organization.

When you hear Dr. Mike on the radio series, you will note the charisma and sonorous voice that make him such a likable speaker. You will also experience the direct language and sense of clarity which characterize his work. In the interest of clarity, he is committed to precise and consistent usage of terms in communication.

Dr. Mike is so stirring and expert that he has been likened to Tony Robbins or Marshall Goldsmith, and yet he is distinct from any other coach, trainer or motivational speaker. His clients benefit from the wisdom he draws from a lifetime of experience in demanding leadership roles, including service as a college president, the CEO of an international humanitarian organization, and the CIO of a nationwide intelligence community.

Dr. Mike founded his flagship entity Strategic Leadership Development International (or SLDI) and its Leader Perfect services to help companies and individuals achieve peak performance. His firm offers comprehensive leadership development services to organizations of every size, from start-ups to some of the world’s largest corporations. Listeners will learn more about this company and its core beliefs in the coming weeks.

Dr. Mike is also an author who has written about people management, culture and diversity for over 30 years He is about to release the second edition of his most-widely read book in Corporate America, Leadership and the Power of Trust book. You will hear more about Dr. Mike’s new volume during the series

Dr. Mike’s works are particularly well-read in Eastern Europe, where he was instrumental in re-introducing Judeo-Christian values to school and university curricula in countries where religion had been a forbidden topic for 70 years (under the Soviet system).

“My purpose in life can be distilled: to help people succeed by equipping them with clarity and insight. And to empower them to make better decisions and confidently move forward,” Dr. Mike stresses.

Close Up Radio will Feature Dr. Mike Armour in a series of Discussions with Jim Masters at 2:00pm EDT, every Monday in October—the 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st

To learn more about Mike Armour and all his endeavors visit www.leaderperfect.com