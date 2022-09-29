Fructose Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Fructose Market Size is Estimated to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027. Furthermore,It is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Over the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Fructose Market Size is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Fructose is a simple ketonic monosaccharide found in many plants that are bonded to glucose to form the disaccharide sucrose. Fructose can be extracted in crystalline and liquid forms and is less toxic and does not encourage an increase in calories. It is one of the sugars which fruits and vegetables naturally produce and hydrolyzation of starch into glucose, is the major source of fructose. It is one of the three dietary monosaccharides that include glucose and galactose that are directly absorbed into the blood during the digestion procedure. The increase in the demand for clean label products, growing demand for cost-effective sweeteners, and rise in the demand for high fructose corn syrup in beverage products are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Fructose Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fructose Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Fructose Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increase in the demand for monosaccharide sweeteners such as glucose and fructose in the food and beverage industry.

2. The ability to enhance the texture, color, and flavor of various foods and beverages is driving the growth of the high fructose corn syrup segment. However, increasing concerns regarding diet intake is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Fructose Market.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Fructose Market Report

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Fructose Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Solid, and Fructose Syrup.

2. he Fructose Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Beverages, Bakery and Cereals, Dairy Products, Confectionery, Processed Foods, and Others.

3. The Fructose Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fructose industry are -

1. Cargill Incorporated

2. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3. Ingredion Inc.

4. Tate & Lyle PLC.

5. Galam Ltd.

