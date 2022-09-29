Drone Mapping Software Market Size to Grow Worth USD 21.96 Billion at a CAGR of 14.08% by 2031- Emerging Technical Advancements, Key Business Strategies, Market Projections & Roadmap Completion | Adroit Market Research

North America is projected to hold the best piece of the overall business for the robot planning programming market because of the lengthy number of headway extends close by rising income for business drones across various applications.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this historic period, a growing number of drone manufacturers were experiencing revenue problems. Drone Mapping Software Market demand was negatively influenced by an increase in their maintenance costs. In addition, the epidemic caused a severe financial and economic crisis among the various countries, which in turn caused the GDP of key economies including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, India, Germany, and others to decline. Investment in the aerospace and defense sector decreased in 2020. Spending on aerospace and defense was cut, which made the market's expansion even more problematic. Lockdowns led to the shutdown of several manufacturing plants, including those for drones, which negatively impacted the demand for them during the epidemic. The global drone mapping software market is 5.99 USD billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach 21.96 USD billion in the year 2031 at a registering CAGR of 14.08% over the forecast period.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which have grown in popularity recently, offer a wide range of uses in both the business and civil sectors for drone mapping software. The increasing preference for business purposes is expected to drive UAV demand during the predicted timeframe. Drones are typically regarded as sophisticated tools when used to take high-resolution aerial photos and videos. Drone mapping software is frequently used for applications in analysis, image processing, and surveying, is one such product that benefits from this.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Study Period: 2021-2031 Market Size in 2031 USD 21.96 billion CAGR CAGR of 14.08% during 2021-2031



Segment Covered



Type, Application, Regions



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America



Key Players Profiled Airware, Inc., Drone Volt, Dronedeploy Inc., 3D Robotics, Dreamhammer Inc., ESRI, Pix4D, Sensefly Ltd., Skyward Io, Precisionhawk Inc., Delta Drone, AeroVironment, and VIATechnik.

Because of this, the demand for this product is rising rapidly. Because of its uncommon photograph and video-taking capacities, automated flying vehicles are utilized financially in enterprises like media, diversion, foundation, security, and the military. The addition of well-equipped sensors, data, and analytics is caused by broader technical improvements. The defense and government segment is accounted for about one-fourth of the global market in 2021, held the dominant market share based on application and is anticipated to continue to hold this position throughout the forecast period. The same market category is anticipated to post the fastest CAGR of 17.1% over the course of the forecast period as well. A number of other industries are examined in the research, including agriculture, energy and electricity, mining and construction, media and entertainment, logistics, and transportation.

It is predicted that North America would account for the largest share of drone mapping software market during the projection period. North America's drone software market is anticipated to expand quickly and at a significant CAGR during the time of the forecast. The North American robot programming industry has developed because of the rising utilization of robots for both business and safeguard purposes. Drone software providers have recently focused on producing software that is effective and economical because it is hard to run a fleet of drones, do autonomous BVLOS flights, or maintain the appropriate flight data log for compliance requirements without the right software.

For instance, in order to begin the second phase of drone food delivery experiments in New Zealand, Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. and Flirtey Inc. (SkyDrop) inked a contract in January 2022. Through this arrangement, clients will receive the benefit of having hot, fresh pizzas delivered without any touch at all to their homes.

Table Of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Drone mapping software Market By type, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

4.1. Open source

4.2. Closed source

5. Drone mapping software market by application, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

5.1. Construction

5.2. Agriculture

5.3. Mining

5.4. Others

6. Drone mapping software market by region, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2 Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. France

6.2.4. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4. South America

6.4.1. Brazil

6.4.2. Mexico

6.4.3. Rest of South America

6.5. Middle East & Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

