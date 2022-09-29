Strategies For Global Tool Steel Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Tool Steel Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Tool Steel Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the tool steel market size is expected to grow to $6.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growing automotive industry is expected to propel the tool steel market growth going forward.

The tool steel market consists of sales of tool steel products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to make cutting tools for machining metals. Tool steel is a carbon and alloy steel having distinct characteristics such as wear resistance, hardness, toughness, and resistance to softening at elevated temperatures that are well-suited to producing tools such as hand tools and machine dies.

Global Tool Steel Market Trends

Innovative products and technologies are gaining great popularity in the market. According to the tool steel global market analysis, the key players are focusing on developing innovative tools with advanced materials to meet the industry's demands and expand their business presence. For instance, in June 2019, SIJ Metal Ravne, a Slovenia-based tool steel manufacturer, launched SITHERM S140R. This product is made of a steel grade with very high thermal conductivity and good toughness within the normal range of hardness for hot-work applications, which makes it suitable for high-pressure die casting and hot stamping. Furthermore, in October 2021, Westminster Tool, a US-based tool steel manufacturer running rigorous DOE on 3D-printed tool steels, offered a hybrid 3D printing platform that allows mould makers to create high-tolerance metal components faster, cheaper, and with less secondary finishing.

Global Tool Steel Market Segments

The global tool steel market is segmented:

By Product Type: Water-hardening, Cold-work, Shock-resisting, High speed, Hot-working, Special Purpose

By Material Type: Tungsten, Chromium, Vanadium, Molybdenum

By End Use: General Manufacturing, Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Electronic and Electrical, Ship Building, Others

By Geography: The global tool steel market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Tool Steel Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tool steel global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global tool steel market, tool steel global market share, tool steel global market segments and geographies, tool steel global market players, tool steel global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The tool steel global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Tool Steel Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Voestalpine High-Performance Metals LLC, Samuel Son & Co, Eramet Group, QiLu Special Steel Co. Ltd, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Hudson Tool Steel Corporation, Swiss Steel Group, NACHI - Fujikoshi Corporation, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc., Kennametal Inc., Graphite India Ltd., HEYE Special Steel Co. Ltd, OSG Corporation, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG., and Erasteel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

