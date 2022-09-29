GBT is researching the Development of Electro-Thermal Aware Design Environment for Integrated Circuits

/EIN News/ -- Seeking to Address Advanced Nanometer Nodes Semiconductors Electro-Thermal Modeling and Optimization

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD) ("GBT” or the “Company”) is researching to develop Electro-Thermal Aware design environment electronic design automation (EDA) technology for integrated circuits (IC). Increasing power densities, cost and an associated greater utilization of advanced nodes semiconductors are making electro-thermal analysis and simulation a crucial reliability aspect. The ever-growing packing density and power consumption factors are significantly affecting IC’s design’s electro-thermal behavior. The increasing variability of processes parameters, particularly in advanced nanometer technologies has resulted in a larger impact of the substrate and metal line temperatures and on the reliability and performance of the devices. Research data shows that more than 50% of all IC failures are related to thermal issues. GBT is researching to develop an Electro-Thermal Aware design environment for integrated circuits with the goal of addressing thermal impact early during the design stages. The design environment is planned to perform a microchip’s Electro-Thermal analysis to detect hot areas in the physical layout. The analysis is planned to be running in the background as the engineers are designing the IC’s circuits and layout. The goal is to create the IC’s thermal map on-the-fly and alerting designers for possible hot-spots that should be eliminated to keep the chip’s optimal temperature. The interactive analysis will be responding to the chip’s circuit’s power variations in real-time, with the goal of accurately predicting the die temperature including neighboring device effect. The goal of the system will be to generate thermal maps interactively pointing to heated zones that may cause performance issues or lead to chip’s failure. The system will simulate the IC’s during peak power consumptions to identify critical area that may overheat. High operating temperature of a microchip will significantly lower its reliability and performance. It is the goal of an Electro-Thermal Aware Design environment to keep the chip’s die at the optimal operating temperature during operation, ensuring high performance, superior reliability, optimized power management and long life.



“It is GBT’s goal to determine the feasibility of an Electro-Thermal Aware Design environment for integrated circuits that can be implemented early in the design stage and therefore create Thermal Friendly design at the point of construction. It is expected that the system will start with Library Cells design, which are the basic layout blocks. The goal of the software is to achieve block level, homogenous thermal dissipation and, therefore, less current consumption and better performance.

As today’s electronic designs are constantly driven by the demand to reduce in size and provide faster performance, ultimately they translate into high power densities, higher operating temperatures and reduced reliability. Furthermore, local hot spots, which have much higher temperatures compared to the average die temperature, are becoming more common in advanced nodes and power circuits. Elevated temperatures are a major contributor in lowering the IC’s performance and reliability. We believe an efficient IC’s thermal design could directly impact the overall system performance and reliability. We are already addressing reliability with our Epsilon EDA technology and now expanding into the Electro-Thermal domain since it is a crucial reliability factor. We believe finding an optimized solution, early during the IC’s design stage, is the most efficient solution to keep the IC’s operating temperatures in the optimal zone for best performance and superior reliability. A microchip’s electro-thermal map should be “green” only and our technology will eliminate the “red” and “orange” zones. Given the immense size of modern chips, we plan to utilize our machine learning technology in our research. Reliable thermal assessments require a combination of efficient analytical calculations using thermal specifications, empirical analysis and thermal modeling. We believe that the key for efficient Electro-Thermal behavior is an early analysis and correction to ensure high performance, low power consumption and long life of integrated circuits projects.” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

The Company released a video presenting this press release that can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/uGXfEvGGTj4 .

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched and fully developed, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com