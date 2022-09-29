Graphene Nanoplatelets Market To Worth USD 755.26 Million at a CAGR of 34.63% by 2030 | reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing consumer awareness about energy conservation, and increasing investments in environment-friendly materials are drives growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global graphene nanoplatelets market size is expected to reach USD 755.26 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 34.63% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Graphene nanoplatelets have excellent thermal and electrical conductivity, which make them an ideal material for various industrial applications. Increasing consumer awareness about energy conservation and environment-friendly materials is expected to drive global graphene nanoplatelets market revenue growth over the forecast period. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is expected to drive development of graphene nanoplatelets around the world.

Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNPs) are made from natural graphite and are normally formed by chemical exfoliation, thermal shock, or plasma reaction. When added to polymer matrices, GNPs increase their mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and lifespan, while decreasing their ability to absorb water, which makes them more resistant to humid environments. Graphene nanoplatelets are used in energy & power, automotive & transportation, building & construction, medical, packaging, electrical & electronics, rubber, chemicals, and other Industries. The versatility of graphene makes it suitable for use in a wide range of applications, despite its small size. GNPs have been known as excellent nanofiller materials that can facilitate development of revolutionary technologies and innovations. Wearable electronic devices made of graphene nanoplatelets are gaining traction, due to their low sheet resistance and flexibility, which is contributing to market revenue growth.

Major companies CVD Equipment Corporation, Global Graphene Group, XG Sciences Inc., ACS Materials LLC, Group Nanoxplore Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd, Directa Plus PLC, Graphene Laboratories Inc., Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co. Ltd, Haydale Graphene Industries Inc., Applied Graphene Materials Inc., Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd, Strem Chemicals, Inc., CealTech, and Vorbeck Materials.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In August 2021, Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) won a funding contract from Tees Valley Business, which will allow the company to accelerate internal research and customer development, along with completing projects more efficiently. This will also allow the UK manufacturer to pursue its continuous growth and expansion of in-house capabilities to meet the constantly rising market demand for graphene nanoplatelet technology.

C-GNPs segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The C-grade material is available in High Purity (HP) form, and C-grade particles are composed of aggregates of micron-sized platelets with a particle diameter of fewer than two microns, and a particle thickness of a few nanometers. C-GNP is an effective component used in inks or coatings for fuel cells, electrolyzers, and various other applications, due to its high purity.

North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are the largest revenue contributors to the regional market. Solar power is more accessible and cost-effective in the United States, and therefore, growing adoption of solar power in the country is likely to drive demand for graphene nanoplatelets and support market revenue growth in the region. Graphene nanoplatelets are extensively employed as nanofillers with different matrices, such as polymers, concrete, and metals, among others. Furthermore, extensive research regarding use of graphene nanoplatelets in the construction industry is expected to drive revenue growth of the North America market.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2019-2030)

M-GNPs

C-GNPs

H-GNPs

R-GNPs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2019-2030)

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Conductive Inks & Coatings

EMI Shielding

Additives

Composites

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2019-2030)

Energy & Power

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Medical

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Rubber

Chemicals

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

