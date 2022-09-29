Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market Analysis In-depth Growth Projection with Demand and Revenue Forecast till 2028

Polyphenylene Sulfide Resins Market

One of the major factors responsible for driving the growth of the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is the rapid growth in the automobile.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the major factors responsible for driving the growth of the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is the rapid growth in the automobile, electrical, electronics, industrial, and aerospace sector. However, the development of electric vehicles is expected to continue to experience growth in the future, especially in China and India, where governments opened programs to promote the removal of fuel, due to various environmental problems. In addition, China is the dominating country due to presence of world’s largest electronics manufacturing infrastructure. There is wide increase in demand for electronic products such as, OLED TVs, smart meters, toys, smartphones, tablets, earphones, and cables in the last two-decades.

In terms of market share, Asia-Pacific dominates across the globe in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin market due to surge in demand for automotive, electronics, and electrical items, especially in India and China.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading polyphenylene sulfide resins market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2028.

The report provides a revenue forecast with sales and sales growth rate of the global polyphenylene sulfide resins market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the market’s product, application, and regional segments. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The top 10 leading companies in the global polyphenylene sulfide resins market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global polyphenylene sulfide resins industry include DSM, Torray Resin Company, RTP Company, Solvay, SABIC, Lahman &Voss, Poly-plastic, Celanese, DIC Corp., Kureha Corp., Fortron Industries LLC (joint venture of Kureha Corp. and Celeanse Corp.), Tosoh Corp. (manufacturer PPS resins), S.K. Chemicals, Initz Co. Ltd ( a joint venture between SK Chemicals and Teijin Ltd)., Lion Idemitsu Composites, Zhejiang NHU Special Materials, Lumena.

The latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Key Benefits

· The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current polyphenylene sulfide resins market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

· Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

· Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

· The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

· The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the polyphenylene sulfide resins industry.

Highlights of the Report

- Competitive landscape of the polyphenylene sulfide resins market.

- Revenue generated by each segment of the polyphenylene sulfide resins market by 2028.

- Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the polyphenylene sulfide resins industry.

- Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

- Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

- Top impacting factors of the polyphenylene sulfide resins market.

