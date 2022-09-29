Frequency Synthesizer Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Frequency Synthesizer Market is Analysed to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% During the Forecast 2021-2026 to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Frequency Synthesizer Market is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $3.1 billion by 2026. Frequency synthesizer is a type of an electronic circuit which is used for producing any range of frequencies from an crystal oscillators such as voltage-controlled oscillator or digitally controlled oscillators to the single fixed time base. It is the most conventional way of generating precise and stable Radio Frequency (RF) signals for use in radio receivers, televisions, mobile telephones and many other devices. However, resonant frequency of a tuned circuit is not very stable which causes frequency drift across the station frequency. Automatic frequency control and super heterodyne receiver solves these drift problems which is anticipated to drive its market growth. This feature uplifts its working efficiency and is used in various radar systems which tend to drive its market growth for aerospace applications. With advancements in technology and evolution of IoT, digital frequency synthesizers are increasingly finding application in a wide range of electronic devices, including smart watches, mobile phones, personal computers, and routers. High frequency range synthesizer uses dual modulus prescaler which is designed to overcome the problem of generating narrowly spaced frequencies that are nevertheless too high to be passed directly through the feedback loop of the system which tend to uplift its market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Frequency Synthesizer Market highlights the following areas -

1. Increasing demand of strong signal clarity in the Telecommunication sector and rising production of smartphones with GPS systems is analysed to significantly drive the Frequency Synthesizer Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Digital Frequency Synthesizer is analysed to hold highest share in 2020 owing to its advantages over analog frequency synthesizer such as fast and phase-continuous frequency switching, arbitrarily small frequency spacing, small size and comparatively low cost. This tend to create huge impact in the Frequency Synthesizer Market growth during the forecast period.

3. Telecommunication electronics is expected to hold the highest market share in the forecast period owing to the huge production of smartphones with GPS capabilities in global market.

4. North America is analysed to hold the highest share during the forecast period owing to the presence of large number of leading manufacturers as compared to other regions.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By Type, the Frequency Synthesizer Market Report is segmented into Analog Frequency Synthesizer and Digital Frequency Synthesizer. Digital Frequency Synthesizers are analysed to hold highest during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its increasing adoption over analog frequency synthesizer because of various advantages.

2. By Application, the Frequency Synthesizer Market Report is segmented into Research & Measurement, Military & Aerospace, Telecommunications and Others. Telecommunication applications is analysed to hold the highest share during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 35% in 2020 for the Frequency Synthesizer Market owing to the presence of major market players of frequency synthesizer manufacturers in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Frequency Synthesizer industry are -

1. Analog Devices, Inc.

2. EM Research, Inc.

3. L3 Narda-Miteq

4. Mercury United Electronics Inc.

5. Micro Lambda Wireless, Inc.

